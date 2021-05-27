CVS will offer vacations, prizes for shots

Another day, another hack. Microsoft has identified a cyberattack that impacted organizations around the world. The company announced their findings yesterday. The hack targeted 150 different organizations including companies, government agencies, and think tanks, the majority of which are in the United States. The tech company did say 24 different countries have been affected. The group behind the hack is called Nobelium. If that sounds familiar, that is because they were the same people the Solarwinds hack. This time reportedly many of the groups they targeted were humanitarian and human rights groups. At least 3,000 email addresses were compromised as part of the attack.