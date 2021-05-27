Cancel
CVS will offer vacations, prizes for shots

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS
WRGB
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS Health is betting a chance to win a trip to the Super Bowl, a Bermuda vacation or cash prizes will bring in more customers for COVID-19 vaccinations. The drugstore chain said it will launch a sweepstakes on June 1 with weekly drawings and more than...

cbs6albany.com
NCAAWGAL

CVS Sweepstakes offers cash, prizes, trips for people who get vaccinated

CVS Sweepstakes is offering chances at big prizes to encourage people to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Starting June 1, CVS Health is offering customers who either already got the vaccine or will get it the chance to enter the #onstepcloser sweepstakes. Prizes include:. Cash giveaways ranging from $500 to $5,000.
Lotterydallassun.com

To encourage vaccinations, CVS offering cruises, Superbowl tickets

In a bid to encourage the public to become vaccinated against Covid, U.S. pharmacy chain CVS is offering prizes ranging from tropical cruises to a trip to Superbowl LVI. In the state of Ohio, those being vaccinated are also being offered baseball tickets and beer, as well as a chance to win $1 million for residents who received at least one vaccine dose.
NFLChicago Sun-Times

CVS offering sweepstakes for Super Bowl trip, other prizes as incentive for COVID vaccine recipients

Last year, seats at the Super Bowl were limited due to the pandemic. This year, getting inoculated from COVID-19 could be your ticket to the big game. CVS Health announced on Thursday that it will allow people who get vaccinated at its stores, have gotten vaccinated at its stores or show they to do so to enter a sweepstakes giveaway for a variety of prizes, including a trip to the Super Bowl, $5,000 to fund a family reunion, cruises or cash.
Palm Springs, CAPosted by
KESQ News Channel 3

Will lottery-style cash prizes offered by Governor Newsom motivate Californians to receive Covid-19 shot?

Lottery style cash prizes for recipients of the Covid-19 vaccine are already happening in Ohio. Other states, including California, have announced similar programs.  "So I think it's a definitely a good incentive and a way to properly spend the state's money," said vaccine recipient Tyler Evoniuk.  Governor Newsom announced the plan Thursday after the federal The post Will lottery-style cash prizes offered by Governor Newsom motivate Californians to receive Covid-19 shot? appeared first on KESQ.
Woonsocket, RISFGate

CVS offers luxury prizes as coronavirus vaccine incentives

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (AP) — CVS is offering luxury vacations, cruises, concert tickets, a Super Bowl trip and other prizes to eligible customers who get a coronavirus vaccination at one of its pharmacies, the company announced Thursday. CVS is joining a growing number of businesses and governments offering incentives — ranging...
PharmaceuticalsNWI.com

CVS is handing out prizes for COVID-19 vaccinations

CVS Health is tempting people who are hesitant to get the Covid-19 vaccine with lavish prizes — some of which were forbidden just a year ago. The pharmacy chain announced Thursday that people who plan to receive or have received a Covid-19 vaccine at CVS can enter its new "One Step Closer" sweepstakes and win one of more than 1,000 prizes. Those include a seven-day cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line, VIP tickets to next year's Super Bowl, a two-night stay at a Wyndham hotel and $5,000 cash prizes for family reunions.
NFLFox 59

CVS offers Super Bowl trip, more to people who get COVID shot

(NEXSTAR) — CVS Health is hoping that a chance to win a VIP trip to the Super Bowl, a cruise and other prizes (including cash) will result in more COVID-19 shots in arms. On June 1, the drugstore chain will launch a sweepstakes with weekly drawings and more than 1,000 potential prizes for customers who get vaccinated or register to do so through CVS.
Retailcbs19news

Kroger, CVS join efforts to encourage vaccinations by offering prizes

WASHINGTON (CBS19 NEWS) -- Two major retail chains are joining efforts encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccinations by offering prizes. CVS Health and Kroger Health announced giveaways on Thursday. Both campaigns will begin next week, giving people the chance to win various prizes. Kroger Health will be offering five...
IndustryFOXBusiness

CVS offers perks for vaccines, following United Airlines

CVS is following in United Airlines footsteps by offering perks to people who are vaccinated against the coronavirus. On Thursday, the health care company announced that it has partnered with companies to launch what it’s calling the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes. The sweepstakes -- which includes more than 1,000 prizes -- will...
Lotterywsau.com

Big Prizes: CVS throws in tropical trips, Superbowl tickets in vaccine push

(Reuters) – U.S. pharmacy chain CVS is helping President Joe Biden’s push to get 70% of Americans vaccinated against COVID-19 by Independence Day, promising customers prizes ranging from tropical cruises to a trip to Superbowl LVI if they get shots. The move by CVS, which has over 9,600 pharmacies across...
Public HealthHouston Chronicle

CVS dangles big prizes in bid to spur vaccinations

Free family reunions, getaways and music festival tickets are for grabs in a CVS sweepstakes designed to spur COVID-19 vaccinations. Houstonians who received or are scheduled to receive a COVID-19 vaccine from CVS are eligible to enter the sweepstakes starting June 1, the company announced Thursday. Those who enter can win from a suite of prizes, including $500 to $5,000 toward a family reunion, seven-day cruises from Norwegian Cruise Line and VIP trips to Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.
IndustryNorman Transcript

5-30 National business briefs

CVS Health announces sweepstakes to encourage vaccinations. WOONSOCKET, Rhode Island — CVS Health announced that beginning Tuesday, eligible customers who received or plan to receive a COVID-19 vaccination through CVS Health may choose to enter the #OneStepCloser sweepstakes for an opportunity to win one of over a thousand prizes through weekly drawings and grand prizes over a six-week period.
Businessyournewsnet.com

AirBnB Extends Party Ban, CVS Offering Vaccination Sweepstakes

Another day, another hack. Microsoft has identified a cyberattack that impacted organizations around the world. The company announced their findings yesterday. The hack targeted 150 different organizations including companies, government agencies, and think tanks, the majority of which are in the United States. The tech company did say 24 different countries have been affected. The group behind the hack is called Nobelium. If that sounds familiar, that is because they were the same people the Solarwinds hack. This time reportedly many of the groups they targeted were humanitarian and human rights groups. At least 3,000 email addresses were compromised as part of the attack.
