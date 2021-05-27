Visually Striking Puzzle Platformer ‘Out of Line’ Gets Release Date

The promising puzzle platformer Out of Line from developer Nerd Monkeys has received a June release date on PC and a release window for consoles. The award-winning, hand-drawn puzzle platformer Out of Line will launch on PC via Steam on June 23rd, 2021. That’s the news today from developers Nerd Monkeys and publisher Hatinh Interactive. Visually, the game takes inspiration from the works of Studio Ghibli and impressionist artworks. The title depicts the adventures of a young man named San who must evade searchlights and mechanical claws in order to escape The Factory’s assembly line and realize his true identity.