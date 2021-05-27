newsbreak-logo
Virginia COVID-19 Update: Positivity Rate Now at 2.7%

Alexandra Tsuneta
Alexandra Tsuneta
Your weekly COVID-19 update is back with good news!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HuUMo_0aDHkZvE00
CDC via Unsplash

The Virginia Department of Health has seen 323 new COVID-19 cases after seeing a record low earlier in the week. The state's positivity rate is now at 2.7%.

Nearly eight million vaccine doses have been administered in the Commonwealth so far. Out of those doses, 53.6% of the population is vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine, while 54.1% of adults are fully vaccinated. Children are now able to be vaccinated as well, with Pfizer and Moderna now available for children 12+.

According to ABC8News:

"Diversity Richmond is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today. There will be two sessions: One from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and another from 1-3:30 p.m. This event is open to anyone aged 18 or older. The Moderna vaccine will be administered. No appointment is necessary, and those who get their shot will also get a follow-up appointment for their second dose."

If you need to be vaccinated and are currently in Richmond, Virginia, head to the above vaccination clinic. If you are elsewhere in Virginia, check out Vaccine Finder to be vaccinated today.

Here is the latest percent of the population fully vaccinated by the locality courtesy of ABC8News:

  • Charles City County: 43.4%
  • Chesterfield County: 40.2%
  • City of Colonial Heights: 33.0%
  • City of Hopewell: 26.6%
  • City of Petersburg: 29.1%
  • City of Richmond: 34.8%
  • Dinwiddie County: 30%
  • Goochland County: 51.9%
  • Hanover County: 45.8%
  • Henrico County: 42.6%
  • New Kent County: 39.5%
  • Powhatan County: 36.7%

Related
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Virginia Lifts Most COVID-19 Restrictions as of Midnight

As we return to "normal" we have to ask, if it too soon?. As of 12:00 am, Friday, May 28th, Virginia is one step closer to returning to pre-COVID normalcy, with the governor lifting most COVID-19 restrictions. This means that social distancing and capacity restrictions are lifted in most situations. Governor Northam made the announcement about two weeks ago after the CDC made changes to masking guidelines for fully vaccinated people.
Virginia StatePosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

Many Virginia Shoppers Opting to Keep Masks On

With mask mandates being lifted, many shoppers in Virginia are keeping their masks. Many stores in Virginia have relaxed their mask mandates with Kroger being the latest to join the fold. Yesterday, Kroger announced that fully vaccinated customers can stop wearing their masks indoors, however, many vaccinated Virginia residents are hesitant.
Virginia Statecbs19news

Total number of COVID-19 cases reaches 670,456 in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Virginia Department of Health reports there have been 670,456 total cases of COVID-19 as of May 17, 2021. There have been 521,930 confirmed and 148,526 probable cases of COVID-19. There have also been 9,307 confirmed and 1,722 probable deaths from the coronavirus. There have...
Virginia StateNBC12

Virginia hospitals rank 4th in nation for safety

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia hospitals have earned places on several rankings, including fourth in the country for hospital safety. A dozen hospitals earned spots on the Healthgrades’ 2021 list of America’s 250 Best Hospitals, and another 16 were named 2021 Patient Safety Excellence Award winners. Seven of the state’s hospitals also earned the 2021 Healthgrades Outstanding Patient Experience Award.
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia sees 272 new coronavirus cases, now reporting 670,456 statewide

As of May 17, Virginia is reporting 670,456 cases of the coronavirus across the commonwealth since March 2020. [Where are Virginia’s coronavirus cases? The latest from the health department]. As of Monday, a total of 7,073,537 vaccines have been administered across Virginia, with 3,203,273 people being fully vaccinated, according to...
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 272 on Monday

You can now call WHSV for the latest COVID-19 case numbers in the health districts we cover, as well as the case numbers in Grant, Hardy and Pendleton Counties, W. Va. Our COVID-19 hotline will be updated daily. To listen, you can call 540-433-9191 ext. 101 Monday-Friday. As of Monday,...
Virginia Staterestonnow.com

Virginia eases mask mandate for fully vaccinated people, moves up timeline to lift capacity limits

Masks are coming off in Virginia, as COVID-19 case levels continue to fall and vaccinations become more widespread. As of midnight on Saturday (May 15), people who have been fully vaccinated — meaning that at least two weeks have passed since they got all necessary vaccine doses — are no longer required to wear face masks indoors, except inside health care facilities, on public transit, or in congregate settings such as homeless shelters.
Virginia StateWTKR

Virginia reports 272 new COVID-19 cases in a day as several retailers begin to ease mask requirements nationwide

The Virginia Department of Health released its daily updated numbers involving COVID-19 cases within the state. According to their website, there are now 670,456 total cases, 521,930 of which are confirmed and 148,526 are probable. There are 11,029 total COVID-19 related deaths, with 9,307 being confirmed and 1,722 being probable. The case numbers are up by 272, and deaths are up by 11 since Sunday.
Henrico County, VArichmondmagazine.com

Henrico’s Moon Shot

In a 2019 state of the county address, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas laid out an audacious principle that has guided the county for years. He recalled President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 challenge to the nation to put a man on the moon: “Not because it was easy, but because it was hard.
Great Falls, VAPosted by
Alexandra Tsuneta

The Insect Apocalypse is Among Us - Cicadas are Coming Out and They are Everywhere!

If you live in Northern Virginia there is no doubt that you've seen the massive amount of cicadas emerging from the ground, covering trees, and clumsily walking about - narrowly avoiding death. Brood X, the seventeen-year brood of cicadas, has begun to emerge, head up in the trees, and begin their mating call. Where I live, near Great Falls, Virginia, we've begun to see thousands and thousands of cicadas emerging, shedding their exoskeletons, and making their way out into the sunny world.
Virginia StateWDBJ7.com

Virginia revenues climb, but inflation a growing concern

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia’s top finance official says there is positive news in the state’s latest economic reports, but also cause for concern. On Monday, Secretary of Finance Aubrey Layne noted state revenues were up more than 40 percent in April over the same period a year ago. And...
Richmond, VANBC12

Is it legal for businesses to ask to see vaccination cards?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - With the recently lifted mask mandate in Virginia, many businesses are trying to navigate these new measures, including what to do about vaccination cards as the pandemic continues. [ Northam lifting mask mandate; capacity, social distancing restrictions to end May 28 ]. Some people have asked...
Maryland StateNBC Washington

Coronavirus in DC, Maryland, Virginia: What to Know on May 17

Average COVID-19 case numbers were up slightly in D.C. on Monday and down in both Maryland and Virginia. Data from Monday shows 45 more cases of the virus in D.C. Two more people died of COVID-19, a 68-year-old man and a 68-year-old woman. About 49% of the population was partially...
Richmond, VAPosted by
Richmond Voice

Vaccine database: Richmond sites offering COVID-19 inoculation

Here are several locations where you can find the vaccine in Richmond: 1. 2738 W Broad St (804) 359-2497; 2. 4715 Walmsley Blvd (804) 275-9235; 3. 5100 S Laburnum Ave (804) 222-7827; 4. 3514 W Cary St (804) 355-8533; 5. 11120 Patterson Ave (804) 740-0238; 6. 2400 E Main St (804) 643-1383; 7. 1401 Mall Dr 804-464-9111; 8. 9480 W Broad St (804) 270-1816; 9. 4816 S Laburnum Ave (804) 226-0010; 10. 1356 Gaskins Rd (804) 740-0011; 11. 3507 W Cary St (804) 254-6400; 12. 304-C, 1601 Willow Lawn Dr (804) 288-3859; 13. 901 N Lombardy St (804) 213-3623; 14. 7000 Tim Price Way (804) 772-8541; 15. 11895 W Broad St (804) 360-3268; 16. 1510 Eastridge Rd (804) 288-4396; 17. 2250 John Rolfe Pkwy (804) 591-4324; 18. 4591 S Laburnum Ave (804) 591-4321; 19. 7045 Forest Hill Ave (804) 253-0351; 20. 9900 Independence Park Dr #100 804-747-1750; 21. 520 W Broad St 804-225-1340; 22. 1104 Courthouse Rd 804-378-1877; 23. 2664 New Market Rd 804-795-5141; 24. 1214 Westover Hills Blvd 804-230-6335; 25. 5122 Hull Street Rd 804-232-4399; 26. 1157 Azalea Ave 804-261-4734; 27. 2924 Chamberlayne Ave 804-321-7068; 28. 4720 Nine Mile Rd 804-222-7914; 29. 3715 Mechanicsville Turnpike 804-329-1555; 30. 4845 S Laburnum Ave 804-226-4581; 31. 7901 Brook Rd 804-553-8432; 32. 2501 Sheila Ln 804-320-6991; 33. 1504 N Parham Rd 804-270-6034; 34. 5221 Brook Rd 804-266-4768; 35. 6920 Forest Ave 804-774-2236; 36. 5001 Nine Mile Rd 804-253-1528; 37. 5700 Hopkins Rd 804-253-0445;
Virginia StateWHSV

Northam: ‘It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action’ to take place on May 18

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday, May 18, is the “It’s Our Shot, Virginia: Statewide Day of Action,” a day Governor Ralph Northam says is to help Virginians make a plan to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I’m proud of Virginia’s vaccination progress, which has helped slow the spread of COVID-19 in our Commonwealth to its lowest level in over a year,” said Governor Northam in a press release. “Putting this pandemic behind us once and for all requires everyone doing their part—that means making sure you are informed, getting your free COVID-19 vaccine, and helping your friends, family members and neighbors make a plan to get vaccinated.”
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Try Plexaderm’s 10 Min Challenge

RICHMOND, Va. -- Want to improve your appearance this spring? Lifestyle consultant Scott DeFalco stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on his secret to tightening and erasing the look of under eye bags and wrinkles instantly with Plexaderm. As part of a Virginia This Morning special, viewers...