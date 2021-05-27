Virginia COVID-19 Update: Positivity Rate Now at 2.7%

Your weekly COVID-19 update is back with good news!

CDC via Unsplash

The Virginia Department of Health has seen 323 new COVID-19 cases after seeing a record low earlier in the week. The state's positivity rate is now at 2.7%.

Nearly eight million vaccine doses have been administered in the Commonwealth so far. Out of those doses, 53.6% of the population is vaccinated with one dose of the vaccine, while 54.1% of adults are fully vaccinated. Children are now able to be vaccinated as well, with Pfizer and Moderna now available for children 12+.

According to ABC8News:

"Diversity Richmond is partnering with the Virginia Department of Health to hold a COVID-19 vaccine clinic today. There will be two sessions: One from 9:30-11:30 a.m. and another from 1-3:30 p.m. This event is open to anyone aged 18 or older. The Moderna vaccine will be administered. No appointment is necessary, and those who get their shot will also get a follow-up appointment for their second dose."

If you need to be vaccinated and are currently in Richmond, Virginia, head to the above vaccination clinic. If you are elsewhere in Virginia, check out Vaccine Finder to be vaccinated today.

Here is the latest percent of the population fully vaccinated by the locality courtesy of ABC8News:

Charles City County : 43.4%

: 43.4% Chesterfield County : 40.2%

: 40.2% City of Colonial Heights : 33.0%

: 33.0% City of Hopewell : 26.6%

: 26.6% City of Petersburg: 29.1%

29.1% City of Richmond : 34.8%

: 34.8% Dinwiddie County: 30%

30% Goochland County : 51.9%

: 51.9% Hanover County : 45.8%

: 45.8% Henrico County : 42.6%

: 42.6% New Kent County : 39.5%

: 39.5% Powhatan County: 36.7%