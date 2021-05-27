Bella Foodie, Tap into Wellness Announce Virtual Cooking Workshop

Virtual yoga and mindfulness workshop for teens via Zoom at Milton Public Library on June 8. The Milton Public Library is hosting a fun virtual yoga and mindfulness workshop for teens on Tuesday, June 8th from 6:00 p.m. -7:00 p.m. This Zoom event is suitable for grades 7-12 and will be led by instructor Joanne Lloyd of Yoginikids! Joanne is a clinical social worker and has a psychotherapy practice in Brookline. She is trauma-informed yoga teacher at Boston Youth Sanctuary and has worked with children recovering from severe burns from Shriners Hospital in Boston for 12 years. She has also worked as an Emergency Department Social Worker in Level 1 Trauma Centers in Boston and has taught yoga classes at many different venues, outdoor festivals, and in preschool centers in the local area. This young adult program is supported by the Friends of the Milton Public Library and is part of “Milton Moves,” a year-long initiative of the Milton Public Library for all ages focused on fitness, wellness, and healthy eating. Advance registration is required, is open now, and please use this link to sign up: https://tinyurl.com/xe4stdvy Once registered, a Zoom link will be Emailed to you. We hope families will encourage their teens to join us for a very enjoyable evening! For questions, please Email [email protected] or call the Reference Dept. at (617) 898-4964.