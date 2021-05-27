Cancel
Springfield, MA

Bella Foodie, Tap into Wellness Announce Virtual Cooking Workshop

By BusinessWest Staff
 18 days ago

SPRINGFIELD — Bella Foodie LLC announced 2021 dates for its “Cook Your Way to Hormone Health” virtual cooking workshop with Renae Taply of Tap into Wellness. This event will help women in the community learn how to optimize their hormone health through foods and balancing the plate. The workshop will...

