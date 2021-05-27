Cancel
Iowa State

This Gorgeous Iowa Trail Lets You Hike Through a Cave

By Doc Holliday
Q98.5
Q98.5
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

We are fortunate to have a lot of places in Iowa where you can enjoy a good hike. One trail in particular is extra awesome as it allows you to hike through a natural cave. This is Maquoketa Cave. If you've never been there, it's due south from Dubuque and east of Cedar Rapids.

