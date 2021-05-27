Cancel
Handball 21 Review (PS4) – Dropping The Ball

By Miles Thompson
fingerguns.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Handball 21 – a game with “janky, inconsistent mechanics, comical goalkeeping AI, lifeless presentation and shallow gameplay”. The Finger Guns Review. Going into Handball 21, it’s fair to say I had next to no knowledge whatsoever of the sport itself, nor the game I was about to attempt to endure. Initially, there was some optimism that this may be a low-budget, niche but fairly well-crafted experience. My expectations were low, but the reality managed to somehow both surprise me and yet be completely expected. While the game is functional and runs solid enough, horrendously wooden animation, shallow mechanics and a general lack of flair make Handball 21 a hollow and uninteresting game to actually play.

