Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors Play Shrine Center Pavilion (Sat., 5/29/21)

Jim Donovan & Sun King Warriors bring their lively brand of jam rock to the Shrine Center Pavilion. Donovan and the band’s latest album is 2018’s We See Through It. They describe it by saying, “It illustrates the transformational power of music. Featuring ten songs that span genres and eras ̧ the sound of the new album blends the vintage rock sound of Zeppelin with the alternative folk of Mumford & Sons propelled by barreling drums.” Several songs from the album garnered good radio airplay. New from Donovan and the Warriors is an extended live track of their drumming extravaganza. For a $1 donation you get a digital download of “Elephant in the Room LIVE” and they’ll donate 100% of it to the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Special Guest is Matt Otis & the Sound. 4 p.m. 1877 Shriners Way, Cheswick.