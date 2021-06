For your first Michigan Ghost Town Tour, I have selected 13 of 'em for you to check out next time you roadtrip. Allenville began as a station on the Detroit, Mackinac & Marquette Railroad and was originally known as "Alley Town" named after the founder of the Alley Lumber Company, J. Alley, in 1873. I've been there a few times and it's pretty cool, but beware of one of the neighbors – he tries to 'protect' what's left of the town by coming out of his house and firing his shotgun to scare visitors. I know...he did this to me. Find out more HERE.