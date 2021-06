The oldest guy in the Realms is getting a new lease on…unlife. The OG Frog King is back in Broken Realms: Kragnos, and he’s bringing a massive arsenal of new abilities befitting his new model. Even before discussing the rules, Kroak looks better than ever with a new facemask and crown and a massive dais that puts him at the middle of a gyroscopic engine of stone. He looks like he was lifted right out of an Old One machine, and considering that he’s been “dead” for longer than the Realms have existed, he probably was. Here’s a quick review of the new rules Lord Kroak will bring to the battlefield and why there’s never been a better time to add him to your Seraphon list.