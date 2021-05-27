Cancel
Drinks

Arbeiter Brewing Co. | Hoop Jump Cold IPA

By Jason Ehrreich
porchdrinking.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHave you ever had a “Cold IPA?” No, we are not talking about the one that you just pulled from the refrigerator. The history of a Cold IPA is relatively new, but the development is credited to Wayfinder Beer out of Portland, Ore. Cold IPAs are a thing of beauty and smell the part too. On one side, you have that smell of the hoppiness from an IPA. On the other, you have that clean, crisp style of a lager. Do not mistake these as IPLs, which seems to be a common thread.

www.porchdrinking.com
