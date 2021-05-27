Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

First quarter GDP unchanged at robust 6.4% annual rate

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sLTqy_0aDHjypU00

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The U.S. economy grew at a robust annual rate of 6.4% in the first three months of this year, unchanged from the government's initial estimate. The recovery from last year's deep recession gained steam at the beginning of this year, helped by vaccines to combat the virus and trillions of dollars in government assistance.

The rise in the gross domestic product, the economy's total output of goods and services, was the same as the government's first look one month ago, the Commerce Department reported Thursday. Upward revisions in spending by consumers, who account for two-thirds of economic activity, was offset by weaker growth in exports.

Economist believe GDP growth could top 10% in the current April-June quarter.

“When provided with the ability to spend in a safe way, consumers have the will and the desire to do so,” said Lydia Boussour, lead U.S. economist for Oxford Economics.

Boussour said she expected GDP in the current April-June period would be around 13% and the gains this quarter will allow the economy to recoup all of the output lost during the recession. With the first quarter advance, GDP is just 0.9% below the level in the fourth quarter of 2019, before the country's longest economic expansion ended in the first quarter of 2020.

Many economists are forecasting the economy will grow between 6% and 7% this year, which would be the strongest performance since a 7.2% surge in 1984, another year when the economy was recovering from a deep recession. But Oxford Economics is forecasting growth this year of around 7.7%. That would be the strongest annual gain sine 1951.

The 6.4% first quarter performance represented an improvement after GDP growth slowed to a 4.3% rate in the final three months of last year, a time when rising coronavirus cases and waning government support raised fears that the country could tip back into recession.

But passage of nearly $3 trillion in extra government support in December and March, as well as wide-spread introduction of vaccines, has allowed thousands of businesses to reopen and millions of people to go back to work.

Thursday's report was the government's second of three looks at GDP performance in the first quarter.

It showed that consumer spending grew at a sizzling annual rate of 11.3%, even better than the 10.7% estimate made a month ago. Business investment spending was also up and residential construction, which has been a standout performer over the past two years, grew at 12.7% annual rate, better than the 10.8% gain first estimated

However, those areas of stronger growth were offset by weakness in U.S. export sales, which fell at an annual rate of 2.9%, larger than the 1.1% rate of decline reported a month ago.

While exports were falling, imports were rising with the U.S. economy is emerging from the pandemic recession more quickly than many other parts of the world.

With strong demand from U.S. consumers, imports rose at a 6.7% annual rate in the first quarter. The trade deficit, the gap between imports and exports, widened in the first quarter and subtracted 1.2 percentage points from overall growth.

Business inventories were also drawn down in the first quarter as companies were not able to keep up with rising demand. The drop in inventories subtracted 2.788 percentage points from first quarter growth. However, that should translate into stronger growth in the second quarter as businesses work to restock empty store shelves.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
34K+
Followers
53K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Gdp#U S Economy#Gross Domestic Product#Gdp Growth#U S Gdp#Annual Growth#Economic Output#Sales Growth#Ap#The Commerce Department#Oxford Economics#Associated Press#Gdp Growth#Gdp Performance#Weaker Growth#Total Output#Decline#Exports#Stronger Growth#U S Export Sales
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
EconomyDailyFx

New Zealand Dollar Forecast: NZD/USD Eyes Q1 GDP, FOMC After Downbeat PSI

New Zealand Dollar, NZD/USD, GDP, FOMC, Monetary Policy -Talking Points. New Zealand Q1 GDP data in focus as global trade reopens further. NZD/USD finds itself at multi-month support zone. Where to next?. Asia Pacific markets look to Federal Reserve meeting for direction. Monday’s Asia-Pacific Outlook. Asia Pacific markets may stay...
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

This Week: Retail sales, Fed policy update, Kroger earns

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:. The Commerce Department issues its May tally of U.S. retail sales Tuesday. Economists predict sales fell a seasonally adjusted 0.5% last month. That would follow flat sales in April and a massive 10.7% jump in March, when many Americans received $1,400 stimulus checks that boosted spending. Retail spending covers about a third of overall consumer spending, which accounts for two-thirds of all economic activity in the U.S.
Economymacaubusiness.com

UK GDP grows 2.3 pct monthly in April as lockdown eases

Britain’s gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to have grown by 2.3 percent in April 2021 — the fastest monthly growth since July 2020 — as COVID-19 lockdown eased, the British Office for National Statistics (ONS) said Friday. In April, the service sector grew by 3.4 percent month-on-month, whereas output...
Businessnny360.com

Consumer sentiment rises, inflation outlook eases

U.S. consumer sentiment rose in early June by more than expected on improved outlooks for the economy and moderating inflation expectations. The University of Michigan’s preliminary sentiment index increased to 86.4 from 82.9 in May, data released Friday showed. The figure came in above the median 84.2 in a Bloomberg survey of economists.
BusinessForexTV.com

Bundesbank Lifts German Economic Growth Outlook

The German economy is projected to grow faster than previously estimated on the expectation that the vaccination campaign will suppress the pandemic quickly and sustainably, Bundesbank said in its bi-annual report released Friday. The central bank forecast the largest euro area economy to expand 3.7 percent in 2021 versus 3...
Financial Reportscalculatedriskblog.com

Q2 GDP Forecasts: Around 9.5%

2Q GDP tracking has fallen to 9.5% qoq saar from 11% as we incorporate our forecast for retail sales. 1Q GDP is also tracking slightly lower at 6.2% following trade data this week. [June 11 estimate]. emphasis added. From Goldman Sachs:. We left our Q2 GDP tracking estimate unchanged at...
Economyadvisor.ca

Household debt-to-income ratio fell in first quarter: Statscan

Statistics Canada said Friday that household financial assets rose for a fourth consecutive quarter and the debt-to-income ratio fell, but some economists predict the gains may slow down as the economy reopens and spending ramps up. The amount Canadians owe compared to their income dropped in the first quarter of...
BusinessForexTV.com

Russia Hikes Key Rate By 50 Bps As Expected

Russia’s central bank raised its key interest rate citing faster economic recovery and rising inflation. The Board of Directors decided to increase the key rate to 5.50 percent from 5.00 percent, the Bank of Russia said in a statement on Friday. This was the third consecutive hike in rates. The...
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

US inflation expectations build in June survey of economists

Economists’ inflation expectations keep rising as a variety of key metrics underscore building price pressures. Forecasters raised their estimates for the consumer price index and for a key inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, known as the personal consumption expenditures price index, every quarter through the first half of next year, according to the latest monthly survey of economists by Bloomberg.
BusinessBusiness Insider

Positive Reaction To Inflation Data May Be Extended In Early Trading

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Friday, with stocks poised to add to the gains posted in the previous session. The markets may continue to benefit from a positive reaction to yesterday's highly anticipated consumer price inflation data. While the report...
BusinessForexTV.com

U.S. Dollar Lower On Easing Inflation Concerns

The U.S. dollar traded lower against its major counterparts in the Asian session on Friday, along with U.S. treasury yields, as U.S. inflation fears receded and investors bet that any shift in ultra-accommodative policy is unlikely to happen soon. Overnight data showed that U.S. consumer prices rose 5 percent in...
StocksBusiness Insider

European Shares Rise As Taper Bets Recede

(RTTNews) - European stocks hovered near record highs on Friday, as bond yields fell from the United States to Europe despite signs of rising U.S. inflation. Investors are pinning hopes that rising price pressures will be transitory and the Federal Reserve is unlikely to withdraw monetary support any time soon.
Businesskbnd.com

NWQWM Financial report

The S&P 500 rose to an all-time high yesterday as investors shrugged off a key inflation report that showed a bigger-than-expected increase in price pressures. The Labor Department said initial claims for state unemployment benefits fell 9,000 a seasonally adjusted 376,000 for the week ended June 5. That was the lowest since mid-March 2020 when the first wave of COVID-19 infections barreled through the country. Claims have now decreased for six straight weeks. The drop in applications was led by California and Pennsylvania. The number of people continuing to receive benefits after an initial week of aid decreased 258,000 to 3.5 million during the week ended May 29. These so-called continuing claims had been stuck in a 3.6 million-3.8 million range since the middle of March, indicating workers were rejoining the labor force.
BusinessPosted by
Financial World

ECB forecasts brighter outlook, but pledges to steady stimulus, keeps rate unchanged

On Thursday, the European Central Bank, a Frankfurt-based monetary union for 19 EU member states, had raised its full-year growth projections, however, had pledged not to discontinue a steady flow of fiscal stimulus at least until Summer over frets that a tapering of monetary supports would lead to a sharp rise in borrowing costs, which in effect would stir up every potential to suffocate the pandemic-strained eurozone economy.
Businesstalkmarkets.com

Why Are Bond Yields Declining As Inflation Surges?

On the latest edition of Market Week in Review, Chief Investment Strategist for North America, Paul Eitelman, and Head of Portfolio & Business Consulting Sophie Antal Gilbert discussed the May U.S. inflation numbers and the puzzling reaction in bond markets. They also explored how the Group of Seven (G-7)’s proposal to establish a global minimum corporate tax rate could impact markets.
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Japan's exports set for biggest monthly gain since 1980

Japan's exports likely posted their largest monthly rise in four decades in May, a Reuters poll showed on Friday, but the flattering milestone was largely reflective of a rebound in shipments from last year's pandemic-driven plunge. Globally, policymakers are keeping a close watch on the extent of underlying demand recovery...
BusinessBusiness Insider

ECB Keeps Key Interest Rates, Asset Purchases Unchanged

(RTTNews) - The European Central Bank left its interest rates and asset purchases unchanged on Thursday, while policymakers weigh the prospect of tapering stimulus as the euro area economy revs up amid a rapid decline in the coronavirus infections and a faster vaccine roll-out. The Governing Council, led by ECB...