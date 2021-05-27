The Antiquing With Cicadas Experience

Photo provided by Tri-State Antique Market. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) The Tri-State Antique Market returns to the Lawrenceburg Fairgrounds on June 6th with the rare opportunity to go antiquing with cicadas! As always the Market features an ever changing line up of 200 plus vendors selling a wide array of antique and vintage wares, but this time the Market will have the added bonus of being able to hunt for exotic treasures in a more exotic environment amongst a bevy of cicadas. It’s a once in a cicada’s life experience!