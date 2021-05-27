Governor Kate Brown Signs Bill to Expand Electric Vehicle Use and Infrastructure in Oregon

All vaccinated Oregonians 12 and older eligible for cash prizes or scholarships. One $1 million prize, 36 $10,000 county winners, and five $100,000 scholarship winners. (Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown announced today the launch of the Take Your Shot Oregon Campaign for all vaccinated Oregonians. Oregonians 18 and older will have the chance to win $1 million or one of 36 $10,000 prizes––with one winner in each county in Oregon. Oregonians age 12 to 17 will have a chance to win one of five $100,000 Oregon College Savings Plan scholarships. All Oregonians who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine by the draw date will be entered to win.