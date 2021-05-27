Governor Kate Brown Signs Bill to Expand Electric Vehicle Use and Infrastructure in Oregon
(Salem, OR) — Governor Kate Brown today signed House Bill 2165, legislation introduced by the Governor’s Office to expand access to electric vehicles and charging infrastructure, particularly to people with low incomes and people of color. The transportation sector is the largest single source of greenhouse gas emissions in Oregon, and pollutants from diesel and gasoline combustion pose immediate public health risks for vulnerable communities in Oregon, particularly Black, Indigenous, Latino, Latina, Latinx, Asian, Pacific Islander, Tribal and communities of color.mybasin.com