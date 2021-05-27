KLAMATH FALLS DOWNTOWN ASSOCIATION RECEIVES 2021 NATIONAL MAIN STREET ACCREDITATION
Klamath Falls, Oregon (May 26, 2021) – The Klamath Falls Downtown Association (KFDA) has been designated as an accredited Main Street™ program for meeting rigorous performance standards. Each year, Main Street America and its partners announce the list of accredited programs to recognize their exceptional commitment to preservation-based economic development and community revitalization through the Main Street Approach™.mybasin.com