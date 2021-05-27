Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

U.S. durable goods orders drop 1.3% in April

By PAUL WISEMAN
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 18 days ago

WASHINGTON — (AP) — U.S. orders for big-ticket manufactured goods dropped unexpectedly in April for the first time in 11 months as a shortage of computer chips disrupted auto production.

The Commerce Department reported Thursday that orders for factory goods meant to last at least three years fell 1.3% in April after rising 1.3% in March. Transportation orders skidded 6.7%. Excluding transportation, which can swing sharply from month to month, durable goods orders were up 1% in April.

Factories have been hamstrung by a shortage of supplies as the U.S. economy reopens from the COVID-19 pandemic and demand for goods and services rebounds rapidly. Orders for auto parts, disrupted by a shortage of computer chips, dropped 6.2% in April. Orders for military capital goods dropped 25.8% after falling 11.7% in March.

Economists had expected durable goods orders to rise about 0.7% last month. Despite the unexpected decline, the April report also contained hopeful signs: A category that tracks business investment — orders for nondefense capital goods excluding aircraft — increased 2.3% last month on top of a 1.6% gain in March.

“The signal for the manufacturing sector is still positive, although supply chain constraints continue to be a headwind, preventing a complete recovery to pre-pandemic levels," Rubeela Farooqi, chief U.S. economist at High Frequency Economics, wrote in a research note.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
35K+
Followers
53K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#Manufactured Goods#Increased Demand#Supply And Demand#Ap#The Commerce Department#High Frequency Economics#Associated Press#Durable Goods Orders#U S Orders#Factory Goods#Transportation Orders#Military Capital Goods#Nondefense Capital Goods#April#Supplies#Factories#Supply Chain Constraints#Auto Production#March
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Manufacturing
News Break
Economy
Related
Economynny360.com

Lumber prices post big drop with buyers balking

Lumber futures posted their biggest-ever weekly loss, extending a tumble from all-time highs reached last month as sawmills ramp up output and buyers hold off on purchases. Prices in Chicago fell 18% this week, the biggest decline for most-active futures in records going back to 1986. Lumber has has now dropped almost 40% from the record high reached on May 10.
Businessnorthwestgeorgianews.com

US inflation expectations build in June survey of economists

Economists’ inflation expectations keep rising as a variety of key metrics underscore building price pressures. Forecasters raised their estimates for the consumer price index and for a key inflation gauge favored by the Federal Reserve, known as the personal consumption expenditures price index, every quarter through the first half of next year, according to the latest monthly survey of economists by Bloomberg.
Economythehornnews.com

U.S. unemployment claims plummet to 6th straight drop

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell for the sixth straight week as the U.S. economy, held back for months by the coronavirus pandemic, reopens rapidly. Jobless claims fell by 9,000 to 376,000 from 385,000 the week before, the Labor Department reported Thursday. The number of people signing...
Industryspglobal.com

US MEG Januray-April exports drop 21.5% on year: ITC

US monoethylene glycol exports in the first four months of 2021 were nearly 21.5% lower than the year-ago period, reflecting sharply lower export volume availability in the aftermath of widespread production shutdowns amid a deep freeze that hit the US Gulf Coast in February, according to the latest US International Trade Commission data, released June 9.
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Business Highlights: Keystone canceled, TikTok order dropped

Keystone pipeline canceled after Biden had blocked permit. BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — The sponsor of the Keystone XL crude oil pipeline says it is pulling the plug on the contentious project after Canadian officials failed to persuade the Biden administration to reverse its cancellation of the company’s permit on the day the president took office. Calgary-based TC Energy said Wednesday it would work with government agencies “to ensure a safe termination of and exit from” the partially built project. The pipeline would have transported crude from the oil sand fields of western Canada to Steele City, Nebraska. Construction on the 1,200-mile line began last year when former President Donald Trump revived the long-delayed project after it had stalled under the Obama administration.
EconomyPosted by
Newsweek

Reported U.S. Layoffs in April Drop to New Record Low of 1.4 Million

Layoffs in April dropped to a new record low of 1.4 million, according to a U.S. Labor Department report released Thursday. The level of layoffs has not been this low since records from 2000. The decline also coincides with a decrease in Americans applying for unemployment benefits for the sixth week in a row as the economy rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic.
Economynwaonline.com

U.S. job openings hit record high in April

WASHINGTON -- U.S. employers posted a record 9.3 million job openings in April with the U.S. economy reopening at break-neck speed. The number of job openings soared 12% from the 8.3 million counted in March. But employers hired just 6.1 million people, up 1% from March, according to a Labor...
Economykitco.com

U.S. wholesale inventories unrevised in April

U.S. wholesale inventories increased strongly in April as businesses continued to replenish stocks to meet pent-up demand, supporting expectations for robust economic growth this quarter. The Commerce Department said on Wednesday that wholesale inventories rose 0.8% as estimated last month. Stocks at wholesalers advanced 1.2% in March. Wholesale inventories increased...
U.S. PoliticsFort Wayne Journal Gazette

US sees trade deficit drop in April

WASHINGTON – The U.S. trade deficit narrowed in April to $68.9 billion as an improving global economy boosted sales of exports. The April deficit, the gap between what America buys from abroad and what it sells to other countries, was down 8.2% from a record March deficit of $75 billion, the Commerce Department reported Tuesday.
Businessdailymagazine.news

U.S. trade deficit narrows in April as imports fall

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. trade deficit retreated from a record high in April amid a decline in imports, suggesting domestic demand was starting to revert back to services from goods. With at least half of the American population fully vaccinated against COVID-19, authorities across the country are lifting virus-related...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

German industrial orders fall unexpectedly in April

BERLIN, June 7 (Reuters) - German industrial orders dropped unexpectedly in April on falling domestic demand, data showed on Monday, suggesting that manufacturers in Europe’s largest economy are still feeling the effects of lockdowns to contain the coronavirus pandemic. The data published by the Federal Statistics Offices showed orders for...
EconomyBusiness Insider

Germany Factory Orders Fall In April

(RTTNews) - Germany's factory orders declined in April as the decrease in domestic demand offset the growth in foreign orders, data from Destatis revealed on Monday. Manufacturing orders dropped 0.2 percent month-on-month in April, in contrast to the 3.9 percent increase seen in March and economists' forecast of +1.0 percent.
EconomyFXStreet.com

German Factory Orders miss estimates with -0.2% MoM in April, EUR/USD eases

German Factory Orders dropped by 0.2% MoM in April, a miss. On a yearly basis, Germany’s Factory Orders jumped by 78.9% in April. EUR/USD tests lows near 1.2150 on mixed German Factory data. The German Factory Orders unexpectedly fell in April, suggesting that the manufacturing sector in Europe’s economic powerhouse...
EconomyBusiness Insider

U.S. Factory Orders Pull Back More Than Expected In April

(RTTNews) - A report released by the Commerce Department on Friday showed new orders for U.S. manufactured goods pulled back by more than expected in the month of April. The Commerce Department said factory orders slid by 0.6 percent in April after surging by an upwardly revised 1.4 percent in March.
Stocksalbuquerquenews.net

U.S. stocks drop as tech slides

NEW YORK, June 3 (Xinhua) -- U.S. stocks finished lower on Thursday, dragged down by weakness in the tech sector. The Dow Jones Industrial Average decreased 23.34 points, or 0.07 percent, to 34,577.04. The S&P 500 was down 15.27 points, or 0.36 percent, to 4,192.85. The Nasdaq Composite Index fell 141.82 points, or 1.03 percent, to 13,614.51.
EconomyColumbian

U.S. job growth picked up steam in May after disappointing April

U.S. job growth picked up in May and the unemployment rate fell, signaling firms are making some progress filling a record number of openings as the economy powers up. Payrolls increased by 559,000 last month after a revised 278,000 gain in April, according to a Labor Department report Friday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists was for a 675,000 rise. The jobless rate dropped to 5.8%, while the labor participation rate was little changed.
Public Health101 WIXX

U.S. weekly jobless claims drop below 400,000

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped below 400,000 last week for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic started more than a year ago, pointing to a strengthening labor market despite a worker shortage that is limiting hiring. Initial claims for state...