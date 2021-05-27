Super Magbot Launches on Switch & PC In June
Astral Pixel and Team 17’s magnetic platformer Super Magbot is launching on June 22nd, 2021. A demo is available on Switch now. Today, Team17 (King of Seas, Narita Boy) and Astral Pixel have revealed that puzzle platformer Super Magbot is heading to Nintendo Switch. The game had previously been announced for PC via Steam. A debut title from the Catalan based indie developer Astral Pixel, the game boasts that its a precision platformer without jumping. Instead, players will have to use magnetic plates to attract or repel the robot around the level.fingerguns.net