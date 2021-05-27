Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Super Magbot Launches on Switch & PC In June

By Sean Davies
fingerguns.net
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstral Pixel and Team 17’s magnetic platformer Super Magbot is launching on June 22nd, 2021. A demo is available on Switch now. Today, Team17 (King of Seas, Narita Boy) and Astral Pixel have revealed that puzzle platformer Super Magbot is heading to Nintendo Switch. The game had previously been announced for PC via Steam. A debut title from the Catalan based indie developer Astral Pixel, the game boasts that its a precision platformer without jumping. Instead, players will have to use magnetic plates to attract or repel the robot around the level.

fingerguns.net
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Puzzle Game#Galaxy#Pc Game#Launches#Catalan#Magtek#Steam#Developer Astral Pixel#The Game#Indie#Team17#Narita Boy#Magnetic Plates#Today#Press Release#Seas#Evil#Magnetic Polarities#King
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Samsung Galaxy
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video GamesEngadget

‘Lego Builder’s Journey’ will hit PC and Switch on June 22nd

Following other Apple Arcade games that have to , Lego Builder’s Journey will land on PC (Steam and Epic Games Store) and Nintendo Switch on June 22nd. You create paths with Lego bricks to help the characters progress. It's a little reminiscent of in terms of its design and isometric perspective.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Procedurally-generated tactical RPG Wildermyth launches for PC on June 15

Worldwalker Games has announced that tactical RPG Wildermyth will exit Early Access and launch for PC (Steam) on June 15. Wildermyth is a procedurally-generated tactical RPG featuring a papercraft aesthetic that emulates the feel of table-top role-playin games.. The official website is here. An older Early Access announcement trailer, description,...
Video Gamesenmnews.com

Crysis Remastered trilogy launching this fall for PC and consoles

Crysis Remastered wasn’t so hot when it launched on Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in September, but Crytek is going ahead with remasters of Crysis 2 and Crysis 3, anyway, and bundling all three together in a Crysis Remastered trilogy launching sometime this fall on consoles and PC. Crysis 2...
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Blackwood Launches Today for Elder Scrolls Online on PC

The next chapter for Elder Scrolls Online is Blackwood and it launches today for PC with consoles following on June 8. Blackwood brings a bunch of new features and locations for Elder Scrolls Online. Here’s how it breaks down. First, if you missed the initial reveal, we’ve got you covered....
Video GamesTouchArcade

Inkle Surprise Launches New Reverse Murder Mystery ‘Overboard!’ on iOS, PC, and Switch

While there have been tons of great interactive stories brought to the mobile platform over the years, I feel like developer Inkle are the ones who really raised the bar for everyone else. Their Sorcery! series brought Steve Jackson’s original gamebook series to life in ways we never could have imagined back in the ’80s, and it felt like the perfect marriage of video games and literature and mobile device technology. Then there’s 80 Days which took Jules Verne’s classic Around the World in Eighty Days and created an infinitely playable sprawling adventure out of it. Today Inkle saw fit to drop a brand new interactive story onto all of us with no warning whatsoever, and as you can expect from them it’s a unique twist on a well-trodden formula. The game is called Overboard! and it’s a classic murder mystery where your husband is thrown overboard out at sea and it’s up to you to get to the bottom of who did it. Except you already know who did it, because YOU did it.
Video GamesPCGamesN

More PlayStation PC ports are coming, but not at launch

Sony didn’t just decide to bring Horizon: Zero Dawn and Days Gone to PC and then give up, it turns out. Shortly after leaking their own plans for an Uncharted 4 PC port, the PlayStation folks are reiterating their plans for computer ports. PlayStation Studios head Herman Hulst says there’s more on the way – though you certainly shouldn’t expect these games day-and-date with their console counterparts.
Video Gamesrpgsite.net

Meta RPG adventure Terrorbane announced for Nintendo Switch and PC

Publisher Crunching Koalas and developer BitNine Studio have announced Terrorbane (stylized as tERRORbane), a 'meta' RPG adventure where a game developer tries to make a classic-style JRPG while squashing bugs. The game is set to release for Nintendo Switch and PC (Steam), though no release window has been announced. An...
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Winds of Change Switch launch trailer

Crunching Koalas and Klace have shared a launch trailer for the “ultimate furry tale” Winds of Change. Get a look at the video below. Winds of Change is out now on the Switch eShop. Find more details about the game here.
Video GamesGematsu

Side-scrolling adventure game OU launches in 2021 for Switch, PC

Side-scrolling adventure game OU, which was first teased in April, will launch for Switch and PC via Steam in 2021, publisher and developer G-Mode, and developer room6 announced. Here is an overview of the game, via its Steam page:. The place is U-chronia, a hazy world that lives in hazy...
Video Gamesmmobomb.com

Bless Unleashed PC Launch Pushed Back To Summer

The PC version of Bless Unleashed had its “final beta” last month, but rather than being a capstone on the game’s development, it unearthed some issues that had the development team at Round 8 Studio stepping back to evaluate the readiness of its product for launch. Granted, that’s what beta tests are for, though we seem to have forgotten that in the days of permanent early access and “betas-as-marketing.”
Video GamesGematsu

Golf Club: Wasteland announced for PS4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC

Publisher Untold Tales and developer Demagog Studio have announced Golf Club: Wasteland, a game where humanity has been wiped out and the Earth is now a golf course for the ultra-rich. It will launch for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in August.
Video Gamesvgchartz.com

Fire Tonight Launches August 12 for Switch and PC - News

Publisher Way Down Deep and developer Reptoid Games announced the narrative puzzle game, Fire Tonight, will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PC via Steam on August 12. Maya and Devin are separated in a city on fire. In the year 1990, before cell phones or Internet. They’re on their own, wondering about the choices that brought them here, how they met, and what the future might hold.
Video Gamesimpulsegamer.com

NEVER FEAR! DC SUPER HERO GIRLS: TEEN POWER IS HERE LAUNCHING ON NINTENDO SWITCH TODAY

Players can join the fight as Wonder Woman, Supergirl and Batgirl in DC Super Hero Girls: Teen Power, which launches for Nintendo Switch today. Ready to save the city from the clutches of a group of mischievous DC Super-Villains, all while keeping up with social life as a teenager at Metropolis High School? If you can throw a Batarang and an afterschool hang with equal style, then Metropolis needs your help.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Clone Drone in the Danger Zone launches for Switch in July

Following its announcement earlier in the year, Clone Drone in the Danger Zone has been dated for Switch. Doborog announced today that the robot voxel slice-em-up will arrive on July 27. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Clone Drone in the Danger Zone is a robot...
Video Gamesgame-debate.com

Sony will continue to invest in the PC platform, but dont expect a PC release at launch

Sony was once a powerhouse for exclusive content on their platform, launching dozens of titles that you couldn’t play anywhere else except for their own PlayStation console. Recently that’s been changing, and a new interview with PlayStation Studios Head Hermen Hulst revealed they will continue to invest in PC, but PlayStation will still remain the best platform to play their 1st party titles at launch.
Video GamesGematsu

Idol Manager for PC launches July 27

Idol business simulation game Idol Manager will launch for PC via Steam on July 27, publisher Playism and developer GlitchPitch announced. It also features theme songs and voice acting by Japanese idol group Kamen Joshi. A Switch version of Idol Manager is also planned, but a release date has yet...