The two-level terrace is a private getaway at this $2.1M Greenwich Village co-op

By Dana Schulz
6sqft
 2021-05-27

Listing photos by Krisztina Crane from Evan Joseph. The secluded, bi-level roof terrace at this two-bedroom Greenwich Village co-op is truly magical. Located at 49 East 12th Street, between University and Broadway, the seventh-floor outdoor space overlooks the low-scale neighborhood while still providing views of the larger skyline. The split-level interior is just as cozy, with a wood-burning fireplace, exposed brick walls, and a solarium bedroom. It's asking $2,095,000.

www.6sqft.com
