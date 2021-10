The contemporary art space has big plans for the season with a bluegrass and roots music festival, an award-winning opera performance, and a new visual arts exhibition. The Momentary in Bentonville is entering its second fall season with an explosion of unmissable events, including the upcoming inaugural FreshGrass | Bentonville music festival, the U.S. tour of the award-winning performance “Sun & Sea,” and a brand new exhibition exploring the cultural implications of fashion. Get the skinny on these events here, and we’ll see you at The Momentary!

BENTONVILLE, AR ・ 7 DAYS AGO