Ogdensburg, NY

Shoreline work begins in Ogdensburg

northcountrynow.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Fort La Présentation Association has broken ground on a major project to stabilize the shoreline of the St. Lawrence and Oswegatchie Rivers at Van Rensselaer Point in Ogdensburg. The work will continue throughout the summer so hikers and visitors to the fort site are asked to use caution. In the front row, from the left, are Mark Spaulding, William Sheridan, Buddy Fiacco, James Reagen, Ruth Doyle, Barbara O’Keefe, Jennifer Stevenson, Nicole Kennedy, Gabbie Kennedy, Tim Cryderman, and Judith Ryan. In the back row are Kevin Wells, Andy Rymph and Dan Skamperle. For more, see story here.

