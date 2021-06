Summer nights in Michigan are spent catching fireflies, or wait, is it lightning bugs?. We all have the memories of grabbing a mason jar and running out into the cool night to collect as many fireflies as possible. We'd put a little grass in the bottom, and then use the jar as our own personal light show. Unfortunately most of us forgot to let the little lightning bugs out, and it was the last flight our little glowing friends would take. The reason we're going down memory lane isn't to guilt you over killing the bugs, it's to figure out exactly what they're called.