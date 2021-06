Many Canadians would not normally take interest in a federal bill that would amend aspects of the Broadcasting Act to better reflect the fast-changing nature of the internet and social media and the impact they have had on our society. However, I have heard from many constituents expressing concerns about Bill C-10 in recent weeks. Conservatives raised concerns last year with this Bill when it was first introduced as its empowered the CRTC to take greater control over Canadian Content on the internet. The concerns we raised were about censorship to free expression, burdensome regulations that could suppress certain content, and concerns about the centralization of power in Ottawa. The Bill, at the time, did have some clear exemptions that the Government pointed to and said our concerns were “unfounded.”