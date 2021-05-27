Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Americans Are Serious About Their Summer Road Trip Playlist

KSDK
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe road trip is an American classic adventure but is even better with the perfect soundtrack. Buzz60's Keri Lumm shares the results of a new study conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Christian Brothers Automotive.

www.ksdk.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Adventure#Road Trip#Buzz60#Onepoll
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
Place
Americas
Related
Ohio StateWKRC

Unique Ohio road trips to check out this summer

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Memorial Day weekend this year is expected to be much busier than last year. People are itching to shake off the pandemic and hit the road. Travel expert Beth Duppstadt shows us a few fun places that aren't too far from home. She found three destinations that are unique to Ohio.
TravelPosted by
Mix 104.3 KMXY

5 Must-Do Colorado Summer Road Trips

It's that time of year. The weather is beautiful (for the most part), the roads in the high country are starting to clear out, and it's time to explore. We here in Colorado are blessed with some of the most incredible scenery in the world and not just that but different types of scenery as well all over the state and there's no better time to explore that scenery than during the summer.
TravelWadena Pioneer Journal

Tips for a successful summer road trip to the outdoors

For a few years, the idea of a summer road trip adventure seemed pretty appealing. A way to explore wild places, visit amazing spaces and experience life outside the city to help reset the mind and spirit. Years ago, a buddy and myself would visit the Boundary Waters Canoe Area...
Musickiss951.com

The 5 Best Car Ride Games For Summer Road Trips

This weekend kicks off Memorial Day weekend, and many American’s are planning to travel for the long weekend. Whether you are traveling with family, or friends, you’ll need entertainment!. Yes, we love music, and of course we will keep you company anywhere you’re traveling with the Kiss 95.1 App, but...
Travelbobbyberk.com

Get Summer Road Trip Ready: 6 Stylish Airbnbs Near National Parks

Nothing says summer travel like a classic American road trip. And one of the absolute best places to add to your itinerary is one (or more) of the nation’s incredible National Parks. Whether you’re heading east, west, or somewhere in the middle, we’ve compiled some of the best Airbnbs to stay along the way – that also happen to be just around the corner from some of the country’s most scenic spots.
Theater & Dancepolitizoom.com

Thought About A Nice Trip To Hell This Summer? Here’s Just the Spot

Fully half of the adults in the country are fully vaccinated and the kids are getting their shots now. The country is opening up after a longgggg winter’s nap and Mike Lindell is having a party. That’s right, friends. Just grab your guns and pillows and be ready to spend a glorious day near the Apple River, which is said to be 97% sewage and 3% beer cans. Exactly the place a former crack head would pick for a grifting retreat.
MusicGenius

Check Out The “Feels Like Summer” Playlist

Summer is almost here. After a trying year, we’re all ready to finally kick back on a warm day with a cold drink, playing tunes with our friends. We teamed up with CÎROC to bring you the “Feels Like Summer” playlist to help you keep chill vibes going throughout your summer. Lay back and enjoy music from artists like Morray, Fat Joe, and Cardi B.
TraveltheplanetD

15 Great Road Trips in America

Dave and I love road trips, we’ve taken them all drives around the world. In fact, when lock down is over, we’re planning on hitting the road again in our new Ford Bronco to take a road trip across America. In our 30 years together, we’ve driven a lot of the United States. It is a huge country and it would take a lifetime to see it all, but we have put quite a dent in the backroads of America and here are some of the best road trips in the US that everyone should drive.
Gas Priceescalontimes.com

Price Hikes Likely As Motorists Plan Road Trips During Summer

Many are conflicted about summer travel this year. With more people vaccinated and the economy opening, 57 percent of Americans plan to take at least one road trip this summer, up substantially from 2020’s 31 percent, according to GasBuddy’s annual summer travel survey. The biggest roadblock? High gas prices. The...
LifestyleAllentown Morning Call

Road trip essentials of 2021

It can be challenging to plan for a road trip, and in the excitement of planning, it’s very easy to forget some of the essentials. Whether you’re planning to drive across the whole country or are just hitting the road for a few days, we’ve got you covered with our list of must-haves for every road trip.
Kidsstudyfinds.org

Pool parties, road trips, amusement parks! Here’s how kids envision their ‘dream summer’ this year

NEW YORK — This summer should include five pool parties in the backyard, three road trips, and five visits to the beach — if you leave it up to the kids. A new survey of 2,000 parents polled both them and their children (ages 5–14) to find out what kids believe the ideal summer looks like. Turns out it’ll be a busy schedule full of play. On average, kids want more than eight hours of playtime each day, but if that’s not enough, 23 percent would also like to book in over 10 safe playdates with their friends.
MusicWTAX

60% must make a playlist before taking a road trip

In a survey of 2,000 Americans, results revealed not having access to a playlist was enough to constitute a U-turn for some: 35% of respondents would actually be willing to “turn the car around” if they don’t have everything they need to jam out to their music of choice. Popular song choices included “Sweet Home Alabama” by Lynyrd Skynyrd (39%), “Hotel California” by The Eagles (29%) and “Life is a Highway” by Tom Cochrane (27%). In addition to the 59% who have a curated playlist, 47% said they have a road trip memory tied to a particular song. Forty-two percent of respondents said they “couldn’t stand” the music their parents played on road trips growing up, and 52% believe their generation’s playlist-making skills are superior to those of other generations, with millennials most likely to agree (61%).
LifestyleTelegraph

The alternative Scottish road trip you need to try this summer

Here’s a pop quiz question for you: apart from the obvious, what do Paul McCartney, Mick Jagger and Jack Bruce of 1960s Brit supergroup Cream have in common? OK, I’ll tell you. Believe it or not, they all wanted a piece of Kintyre. On this remote Scottish peninsula, you hear...
TravelPosted by
WPG Talk Radio

The Road Trip Will Be King This Summer Travel Season in NJ

As optimism coinciding with the COVID-19 vaccine rollout and growing consumer confidence, a robust travel season is expected for the upcoming Memorial Day weekend and even further into the summer season in New Jersey, according to AAA. MidAtlantic AAA spokeswoman Tracy Noble said more than 909,000 New Jerseyans will travel...
Travelmetroatlantaceo.com

Deloitte: Forty Percent of Americans Plan Leisure Trips This Summer

Than a year into the pandemic, there is optimism for the travel industry. Four in 10 Americans plan to take at least one vacation this summer, a percentage similar to pre-pandemic summer travel of 2019. A desire for health safety continues to weigh on travelers more so than finances. At...
FacebookRed Ted Art's Blog

Road Trip Games Cootie Catcher

Planning a Road Trip? Looking for some Road Trip Games & Activities to keep the kids busy and stopping them saying “are we nearly there yet”?! Well, we have a fantastic extensive list of Road Trip Games & Activities for you to browse. In addition this extensive list of ideas (including a discussion on screen time), I created these Raod Trip Game Cootie Catchers – or Road Trip Game Choosers! A coloring page AND game selector in one.
TravelNECN

Epic Summer Road Trips to Hidden Gems Around New England

The world is opening up, which means it's time to travel again! Yankee Magazine Sr. Features Editor Ian Aldrich says he expects people to look to the outdoors for fun this summer. Luckily here in New England, you don't need to go far for an amazing getaway. Maria Sansone checked...