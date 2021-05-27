Cancel
Connecticut State

ALL THAT REMAINS Guitarist OLI HERBERT's 'Suspicious' Death Focus Of New Report From Connecticut TV Station

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTNH, the ABC-affiliated television station licensed to New Haven, Connecticut, has aired a seven-minute report into the "suspicious" death of ALL THAT REMAINS guitarist Oliver "Oli" Herbert. Interviewed for the segment, which can be seen below, were several of Herbert's family members and bandmates, including his sister Cynthia LeFave, ALL THAT REMAINS guitarist Mike Martin and singer Phil Labonte.

