ALL THAT REMAINS Guitarist OLI HERBERT's 'Suspicious' Death Focus Of New Report From Connecticut TV Station

NEW HAVEN — Qinxuan Pan, charged in the death of Yale graduate student Kevin Jiang, remained in custody in Alabama as of Monday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service. James Stossel, deputy chief of the office of public affairs with the marshals, declined to discuss the next step in the adjudication of Pan’s case, saying in an email that it was against policy to talk about the “future status of those in custody.”