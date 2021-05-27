Cancel
Wisconsin Dells School District could receive over $2.2 million in latest COVID-19 funds

By ERICA DYNES
Wiscnews.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWisconsin Dells school officials broke down the numbers of latest COVID-19 funding and made mask guidelines optional for the 2021-22 school year at its May 24 meeting. The school district is scheduled to receive an estimated $2.2 million in COVID-19 federal stimulus funding from the American Rescue Plan, also known as ESSER III funds. The latest funding brings the total amount the district is allocated in federal money to around $3.7 million, which includes CARES Act and CRRSA money passed by Congress last year. Dells will have between 2022 and 2024 to use the funds.

www.wiscnews.com
