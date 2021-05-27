How audio brought The Last Of Us: Part 2 to life
There can't be much space left in the awards cabinet at Naughty Dog HQ, especially with The Last of Us: Part 2 still sweeping up at ceremonies. Alongside numerous game of the year awards, most notably a BAFTA, TLOU: Part 2 took home eight of the 30 available accolades -- more than any other title -- at the recent Game Audio Network Guild Awards, with standout achievements including audio of the year, creative and technical achievement in sound design and excellence in audio accessibility.