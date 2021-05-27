How audio brought The Last Of Us: Part 2 to life

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II.As any singular story should, The Last of Us: Part II ended in a way that feels contained and conclusive, with Naughty Dog’s developers changing the characters (and the players’ perception of them) through the course of their actions. Should there be no next entry, then it’s a befitting, bittersweet end that posits that the characters simply continued on living, trying to find some kind of peace. But of course, fans like myself can only beg to know what else is in store for the likes of Ellie, Abby, Dina, Tommy, and the rest of the characters we have come to love. In my time pondering possibilities (i.e. staring at a blank space on the wall), and with a full year since Part II to mull everything over, I will share where the possible Last of Us Part III – a likely trilogy-capper – could go.