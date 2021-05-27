Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

How audio brought The Last Of Us: Part 2 to life

gamesindustry.biz
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere can't be much space left in the awards cabinet at Naughty Dog HQ, especially with The Last of Us: Part 2 still sweeping up at ceremonies. Alongside numerous game of the year awards, most notably a BAFTA, TLOU: Part 2 took home eight of the 30 available accolades -- more than any other title -- at the recent Game Audio Network Guild Awards, with standout achievements including audio of the year, creative and technical achievement in sound design and excellence in audio accessibility.

www.gamesindustry.biz
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gustavo Santaolalla
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion#Naughty Dog Hq#Bafta#Tlou#No Country For Old Men#3d#Ps4#Uncharted 4
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
PlayStation
News Break
Music
News Break
PTSD
Related
Video Gamesgameranx.com

The Last of Us Part II Has A New Statue For Abby Fans

One of Sony’s most beloved studios continues to throw out iconic video game titles into the marketplace. With the likes of Uncharted and The Last of Us, we’ve come to know Naughty Dog as a company that takes and puts an incredible amount of detail into every video game. Their latest release, at the time of writing this post, is The Last of Us Part II, a game that continues on the narrative from the first installment and happens to be just a day shy from its first anniversary.
Video GamesCollider

10 Best 'Last of Us Part II' Moments, From Joel’s Guitar to Ellie’s Kiss

This week marks the one-year anniversary of Naughty Dog’s acclaimed The Last of Us: Part II, the follow-up to their equally-acclaimed 2013 game, The Last of Us. Dodging angry YouTube comments and review bombs, the game went on to receive praise upon praise and win the most Game of the Year awards ever. And one year later, we’re here to bestow yet more praise.
Electronicsrekkerd.org

Bellatrix Audio launches Incarnation Part I soundset for Dune 3

Bellatrix Audio has announced the release of the first part of a new series of soundsets for the Dune 3 software synthesizer from Synapse Audio. Incarnation Part I includes 32 atmospheric presets. We’ve taken the very best out of the instrument to create unique inspirational sounds for you. Each sound,...
Video GamesCollider

What Could Happen in a 'Last of Us: Part III'? We Go Deep on Theories

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for The Last of Us Part II.As any singular story should, The Last of Us: Part II ended in a way that feels contained and conclusive, with Naughty Dog’s developers changing the characters (and the players’ perception of them) through the course of their actions. Should there be no next entry, then it’s a befitting, bittersweet end that posits that the characters simply continued on living, trying to find some kind of peace. But of course, fans like myself can only beg to know what else is in store for the likes of Ellie, Abby, Dina, Tommy, and the rest of the characters we have come to love. In my time pondering possibilities (i.e. staring at a blank space on the wall), and with a full year since Part II to mull everything over, I will share where the possible Last of Us Part III – a likely trilogy-capper – could go.
Video GamesGame Informer Online

A New Ellie Statue Headlines Fresh The Last Of Us Part II Gear

PlayStation is dropping some new threads and other items in its gear store to celebrate the one year anniversary of The Last of Us Part II’s release. A post on the PlayStation Blog written by Naughty Dog’s Lead Designer of Communications Joshua Bradley runs down some of the items available as of today.
Shoppinggodisageek.com

The Last of Us Part II stationery set available now

Design store Cook and Becker has unveiled their exclusive The Last of Us Part II stationery set today. This officially licensed notebook set is developed in close conjunction with Naughty Dog and is themed around The Last of Us Part II characters Ellie and Abby. They have selected designs and fabrics that reflect both characters’ personalities and in-game story.
Video Gamesnintendowire.com

Review – Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX

Despite effectively being Sega’s original mascot, Alex Kidd has only seen ports for over 30 years, with the last brand-new entry being 1990’s Alex Kidd in Shinobi World. The big-eared hero might be getting a second chance, though, as the fans of the series at Merge Games and Jankenteam have teamed up to remake the series’ very first entry with Alex Kidd in Miracle World DX.
Video GamesPosted by
TechRadar

Sonic boom: Sega designer tells the origin story of a gaming legend

In nature, the top speed of a hedgehog is 4mph. In video games, Sonic the Hedgehog’s velocity is estimated at anywhere between 767 and 3,840mph. The fact that such debates exist and continue to surround Sega’s pixelated whirling dervish confirms the creation of one of popular culture’s most distinctive icons. His is a tale of comic book invention, corporate scheming and the starting point in a revolution that would cement the biggest entertainment medium on Earth. This is the origin story of a gaming legend.
ShoppingGame Informer Online

Write Your Own Story With This The Last Of Us Part II Notebook Box Set

The Last of Us Part II isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, but we can probably all agree that Ellie and Abby’s journals were pretty cool, right? If you think so and want a cool collectible or are just a general stationary aficionado (they exist), luxury design store Cook and Becker and Naughty Dog have something for you. The two companies have put together limited edition replicas of the two characters’ notebooks and packaged them alongside with other goodies.
Video GamesTwinfinite

5 Moments in The Last of Us Part II We’re Still Thinking About a Year Later

The Last of Us Part II is celebrating its one-year anniversary this week, meaning it’s officially been a year since players have embarked on that grueling journey together with Ellie as she seeks revenge. To celebrate the occasion, we’ve gathered some moments from The Last of Us Part II that have stuck with us even a year after the game’s release.
Video Gamescgmagonline.com

Legend of Mana Remastered (PS4) Review

Legend of Mana is a beautiful game. I don’t mean that aesthetically—though it is visually impressive—but in how it is designed. From its world structure, to its combat, to its narrative design, Legend of Mana is a game that feels like a journey unique to each player. Though I did not play the original, released back in 1999 for the PlayStation, the remaster is an experience I quickly grew to love. Though there are flaws, I can’t help but admire what Legend of Mana sets out to do.
Video Gamestechraptor.net

Is MercurySteam the Right Studio For Metroid Dread?

As the dust settles on an otherwise tepid E3 2021, the confirmation of Metroid Dread continues to rattle in my head. As a big fan of the series, it felt like lightning in a bottle, a continuation of a series that hasn't had a mainline entry in 19 years releasing in a few precious months on the Nintendo Switch. But despite the palpable excitement, I am more than concerned about the developer behind the project, MercurySteam. Based on their past work, I'm worried that it might not exactly get the core of the Metroid series.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Scarlet Nexus (PS4) REVIEW – Maximum Anime

Home Gaming Game Reviews Scarlet Nexus (PS4) REVIEW – Maximum Anime. Bandai Namco’s anime-soaked action-RPG Scarlet Nexus knows games that use subtext, and thinks they’re all cowards. This is a title that knows how to go big, and even when it misses, it’s still unafraid to take huge swings and shoot for its most ambitious possibilities.
Video GamesWiredpr News

Countless story behind Lev’s voice in “The Last Part II”

Before you know it Enter Lev Last letter II, you see his arrows pierce the cheek of a man about to hit Leven’s sister Yarari with a hammer. Lev’s introduction is nothing subtle. He is quick and calculated, wandering among the trees in the dark like a spirit, or perhaps even a small wild animal, to hide and escape from a religious cult that has tried to escape his sister.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Conan Exiles adds character copy tools, modder quality-of-life extension

Modder friends, today’s Conan Exiles update some goodies for you: Funcom’s 2.4.6 update today adds improved data table merging. OK, that sounds really tame, but trust me when I say this is a big deal. The team has also implemented character transfers/copies (still in beta for Xbox). “[Patch 2.4.6] focuses...