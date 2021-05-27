Cancel
Chris Pratt Says His Son Jack, 8½, Has Seen 'All' of His Movies: 'Even the Ones He Shouldn't See'

By Nicholas Rice
People
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile appearing as a guest on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Thursday, Chris Pratt opened up about his son, 8½ — whom he shares with ex-wife Anna Faris — and how he has watched "all" of his blockbuster films. When first asked by host Ellen DeGeneres how Jack fared throughout the...

