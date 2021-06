A former Olympic ice skater has been charged with defrauding the United States government of $1.5 million, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday.The Manhattan US Attorney’s Office says Luka Klasinc, who competed for Slovenia at the 1992 Winter Olympics, took advantage of a program meant to help small businesses hit hard by the coronavirus crisis.“As alleged, at a time when US small businesses were struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Klasinc thought he could scam his way to easy money,” Manhattan US Attorney Audrey Strauss said in a statement.By falsifying documents and misrepresenting his finances, the US Attorney says,...