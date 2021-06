The second legs of the UEFA Champions League semi-final round began this week with Manchester City hosting Paris Saint-Germain at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday night. Less than a week ago, Pep Guardiola’s side came back from behind in France after a slow start to pick up a 2-1 win on aggregate that also gave them the cushion of two away goals. Thus, PSG came into this game knowing that they needed to score at least twice to have any chance of going through to a consecutive final, which would always be difficult against this City side, especially at the Etihad.