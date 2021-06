O'FALLON, Mo. — A deal to expand silicon wafer manufacturing in O'Fallon, Missouri, will add 75 jobs over five years, a pair of companies said Tuesday. GlobalFoundries Inc., of New York, and GlobalWafers Co. Ltd., of Taiwan, said they'd reached an $800 million agreement to add silicon-on-insulator wafer manufacturing and expand other existing wafer production at GlobalWafers' facility in O'Fallon. The deal also calls for nearly $210 million in capital expenditures to expand the facility over two years, with the silicon-on-insulator wafer manufacturing coming online in the fourth quarter this year.