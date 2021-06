How To Leverage Informal eLearning To Become A Digital Marketing Expert. The digital marketing industry is unique because it is one of the only industries where you can become an expert, generate a large income, and have a successful career where all you need is a laptop and broadband connection. If you want to become a doctor, you need a university degree which takes years, if you want to become a pilot you need flying lessons which are costly, and so on. All of these careers require much more outlay and expensive training, yet with digital marketing within 12 months, any ambitious budding entrepreneur can become proficient in just about all aspects of digital marketing.