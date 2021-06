Seaside Lagoon is almost ready for swimmers once more — but not quite as soon or comprehensively as initially expected. Redondo Beach’s harborside pool was initially set to reopen on Tuesday, June 15, but will instead begin operations Friday, June 18, ending a more-than-yearlong closure because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the pool will also only be open on weekends for the time being, rather than daily. Both the delay and the limited, Friday-to-Sunday opening are because of a lifeguard shortages, city officials said.