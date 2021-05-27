Cancel
Zika Virus Infection Fast Facts

 28 days ago

Here’s a look at Zika virus, an illness spread through mosquito bites that can cause birth defects and other neurological defects. Sources: Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), World Health Organization (WHO) and CNN. Zika virus is a flavivirus, part of the same family as yellow fever, West Nile,...

Alzheimer’s Disease Fast Facts

Here is a look at Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive brain disorder that leads to loss of memory and other intellectual abilities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, which is a general term for the loss of memory and intellectual abilities. Alzheimer’s disease is fatal and there is...
Evaluation of the extended efficacy of the Dengvaxia vaccine against symptomatic and subclinical dengue infection

More than half of the world’s population lives in areas at risk for dengue virus infection. A vaccine will be pivotal to controlling spread, however, the only licensed vaccine, Dengvaxia, has been shown to increase the risk of severe disease in a subset of individuals. Vaccine efforts are hampered by a poor understanding of antibody responses, including those generated by vaccines, and whether antibody titers can be used as a marker of protection from infection or disease. Here we present the results of an ancillary study to a phase III vaccine study (n = 611). All participants received three doses of either Dengvaxia or placebo and were followed for 6 years. We performed neutralization tests on annual samples and during confirmed dengue episodes (n = 16,508 total measurements). We use mathematical models to reconstruct long-term antibody responses to vaccination and natural infection, and to identify subclinical infections. There were 87 symptomatic infections reported, and we estimated that there were a further 351 subclinical infections. Cumulative vaccine efficacy was positive for both subclinical and symptomatic infection, although the protective effect of the vaccine was concentrated in the first 3 years following vaccination. Among individuals with the same antibody titer, we found no difference between the risk of subsequent infection or disease between placebo and vaccine recipients, suggesting that antibody titers are a good predictor of both protection and disease risk.
AstraZeneca, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines effective against Delta variant, study finds

Both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccines maintained effectiveness against the Delta variant in a recent study, with researchers noting “no evidence of widespread complete escape from neutralization.” The study, of which a pre-proof appeared in Cell, said it would “seem likely from these results” that the vaccines would provide protection against the B.1.617 variant, “though an increase in breakthrough infections may occur as a result of the reduced neutralizing capacity of sera.”
Us Had Nearly 17 Million Undiagnosed Covid-19 Cases In Early Months Of Pandemic: Study - Abc News

US had nearly 17 million undiagnosed COVID-19 cases in early months of pandemic: Study ABC NewsNIH begins study of COVID-19 vaccination during pregnancy and postpartum National Institutes of HealthNIH antibody study uncovers millions of hidden, uncounted COVID-19 cases FierceBiotechNIH study suggests COVID-19 prevalence far exceeded early pandemic cases National Institutes of HealthNIH study: Millions had undiagnosed COVID-19 in early months of pandemic News 12 BronxView Full Coverage on Google News.
Delta variant of coronavirus spreads in Hawaii

The delta variant of the coronavirus, which has quickly become the dominant strain in other countries and can cause more severe illness, is now spreading in Hawaii, prompting state heath officials Tuesday to once again urge Hawaii residents to get vaccinated not just to protect themselves, but the broader community, including young children who aren’t yet eligible for the vaccine.
The CDC Says This One Thing Is Most Likely to Cause COVID After Vaccination

Since the first two COVID vaccines were first approved six months ago, we've been hearing that they're about 95 percent effective. But what you may not realize is that the mRNA vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna are 95 percent effective at preventing symptomatic COVID cases, which still leaves a chance of asymptomatic infection and a small margin of vaccine recipients who could come down with a symptomatic case. The point of the vaccine, however, is to stop severe cases and based on the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), it's doing its job. According to their findings as of April 30, only 1,155 of the 101 million fully vaccinated people in the U.S. have come down with a severe or fatal case of COVID, meaning 0.001 percent. However, there is one clear commonality among those who develop COVID after vaccination.
COVID-19 mRNA vaccines could be a ‘new trigger’ for heart inflammation, CDC says, but the benefits outweigh the risks | Radio-Canada News

The United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) now says reports of people with heart inflammation after being vaccinated with a COVID-19 mRNA vaccine are larger than expected and likely linked to the vaccine, but that the benefits of vaccination always outweigh any risk. In a presentation Wednesday,...
Health Beat: Debunking myths about COVID-19 vaccines

Vaccinating a high percentage of individuals against COVID-19 is a key component of the global strategy to diminish the effects of the virus that first appeared in late 2019. Since the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccines began in the United States on December 14, 2020, more than 294 million doses have been administered, and more than 135 million people, or 41 percent of the total U.S. population, have been fully vaccinated, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released in May 2021.
NIH begins study of COVID-19 vaccines in pregnant recipients

BETHESDA, Md. - The National Institutes of Health announced on Wednesday that it has begun an observational study to evaluate how pregnant or postpartum recipients react to COVID-19 vaccines. For the study, researchers will measure the development and durability of antibodies to fight COVID-19 in people who get vaccinated during...
CDC Says Myocarditis ‘Likely’ Linked to mRNA Vaccines but Very Rare

There is a “likely association” between myocarditis and mRNA vaccination against COVID-19 in adolescents and young adults, with most cases occurring shortly after the second dose and in males, according to advisors to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), who met yesterday to review the latest US numbers.
Dr. Fauci Warns These People are Spreading COVID

The news from today's White House COVID-19 Response Team Briefing was promising, with talk of a July 4th celebration like no other—COVID-19 deaths are going down, and cases overall continue to fall. However, something lurks within: The Delta variant, a more transmissible version of the coronavirus that is infecting a very specific group of people. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned about the problem today. Read on to hear who he says is spreading COVID, and which states are in danger—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
COVID-19 vaccine and lingering symptoms

Many people with COVID-19 have experienced lingering symptoms after recovering from the virus. As a result, these people are called long-haulers. While there are no official studies, long-haulers seem to find some relief after getting the COVID-19 vaccine. While the lingering symptoms of COVID-19 are usually minor, they can disrupt...
First Autopsy of COVID Vaccinated Patient Found Viral RNA In Every Organ of Body

The first-ever postmortem study of a patient vaccinated against COVID-19 has revealed that viral RNA was found in every organ of the patient’s body, meaning that the vaccine is either ineffective or the coronavirus actually spreads faster in vaccinated individuals. The scientific report out of Germany published by the International...