LETTER: Commercial tobacco impacts mental health

In January I asked the good citizens of the borough to vote in the primary. About 14% did, resulting in a high probability that Borough Council and mayor reflects an exceedingly small minority. Additionally, less than 3,700 people voted for 50,000 who are supported by the State College Police Department. This is not how democracy should work. Ross Adams misstated that my husband, Christopher Potalivo, was against the 3/20 Coalition “core” aims of elimination of police violence toward people of color and individuals with mental health issues. We were on the front page of the CDT about two years ago pleading for mental health reform. 320’s unsubstantiated claim that our police are murderers is their published core mission. This simplification of a complex issue discredits and obscures any members who genuinely want to see mental health reform. Using Osagie’s tragic death to push national political agendas of failed non-local police agencies onto ours is horrible. Give one example of police violence in our community. An investigation of the 320 group should have been conducted covering their unsubstantiated claim our police are murderers, shown their profanity-laced messages, revealed a sister group, Alleghenies Abolition advocating the abolishment of police and prisons, an outside PAC that provided resources to influence our local election. All of this and the election would have been different, and Mr. Adams would have had better information. Mental health needs to change but not by attacking our great police department and current mayor with false claims.