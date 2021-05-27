Cancel
RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE Drummer BRAD WILK Undergoes Surgery To Repair Torn Meniscus

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE drummer Brad Wilk has just undergone surgery to repair a torn meniscus. Wilk announced the operation in an Instagram post on Wednesday (May 26). He wrote: "Torn meniscus knee surgery going down today. Got a lot of hard notes outa this knee." According to eMedicineHealth, most...

www.blabbermouth.net
