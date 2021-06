If the reports are to be believed then a spin-off title from the Final Fantasy franchise is currently in development. A new, unannounced game in the Final Fantasy series is currently in development at Team Ninja. The studio is best known for titles like Nioh and Ninja Gaiden. It’s a brand new game experience built from the ground up. It’s coming to both major consoles and is currently being co-developed by one of the world’s most famous development studios. The game’s real-time combat system will reportedly be in the vein of Team Ninja’s other successful titles.