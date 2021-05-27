newsbreak-logo
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Public Library commemorates Juneteenth with a week of events

Terrence Jacobs
Terrence Jacobs
 3 days ago

Cleveland Public Library

Cleveland Public Library will hold a week of events to commemorate Juneteenth, the oldest known celebration as a mark to end slavery in the United States, starting from Saturday, June 12 at 12 p.m.

The series of events and activities that bring different topics for each day of the week will be filled with discussion on the history and the future of Black America as an honor to respect the historical day.

“It’s a day of reflection, a day of renewal, and a pride-filled day. It’s a moment in time taken to appreciate the African American experience,” said Chief Equity, Education, and Engagement Officer at Cleveland Public Library, Sadie Winlock.

The event will be kicked off on Saturday with a candid virtual conversation about “owning your future in Black America” with John McWhorter, a Columbia University associate professor and author, and Coleman Hughes, an author and podcaster. Registration is open for the public on cpl.org.

On Tuesday, June 15, Cleveland Public Library will also host community discussions. It will explore the need to protect Black history by focusing on the importance of owning, controlling, and preserving through the art of storytelling. Shelli Reeves and Reframe will be present as the keynote speakers.

Then on Friday, June 18 at 10 a.m., Cleveland Public Library will hold a remote screening of the documentary “Monumental Crossroads” which discusses Confederate monuments, the legacy of Southern Heritage, and its ties to slavery and white supremacy.

The schedule and details for the rest of the events can be read on the Cleveland Public Library website: https://cpl.org/commemorate-juneteenth-with-a-week-of-events-at-cleveland-public-library/. Each registration is needed to enter each event.

“Our programs are designed to examine the plight of the Black struggle, create dialogue, and challenge the narrative of freedom. Cleveland Public Library encourages everyone to participate and learn about the history of Juneteenth,” said Winlock.

