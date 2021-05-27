Cancel
Obesity in the US Fast Facts

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 28 days ago

Here’s a look at obesity in the United States. A person is considered to be obese when he or she reaches a particular body mass index (BMI). Adults with a BMI of 25 to 29.9 are considered overweight, while adults with a BMI of. are considered obese. Obesity can increase...

localnews8.com
Alzheimer’s Disease Fast Facts

Here is a look at Alzheimer’s disease, a progressive brain disorder that leads to loss of memory and other intellectual abilities. Alzheimer’s disease is the most common form of dementia, which is a general term for the loss of memory and intellectual abilities. Alzheimer’s disease is fatal and there is...
LIVESTRONG.com

4 Ways to Support Heart Health Post-COVID

As we continue to live with COVID-19, researchers are learning more and more about the havoc it can wreak on the human body. While initially just thought of as a respiratory illness, COVID-19 has been found to affect far more than just the lungs. In fact, a growing number of...
Hospital Factors Tied to Greater COVID-19 Mortality in Blacks

Black patients more likely than Whites to die in the hospital or hospice when not adjusting for site of care. THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Higher mortality among Black patients hospitalized with COVID-19 is associated with the hospitals at which Black patients receive care, according to a study published online June 17 in JAMA Network Open.
Study examines brain scans of COVID-19 patients

In a Journal of Neuroimaging analysis of data obtained from 193 patients with COVID-19 who had brain and/or spine imaging and a lumbar puncture because of neurologic symptoms, investigators found that imaging results were related to the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the cerebrospinal fluid. The results were called central nervous...
Preventable Risk Factors Widespread in Patients Undergoing Angioplasty

Last Updated: June 23, 2021. Smoking and obesity associated with significantly earlier age of presentation. WEDNESDAY, June 23, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Modifiable risk factors remain widely prevalent among patients undergoing their first percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI), according to a study published online June 9 in PLOS ONE. Zoya Gurm,...
COVID-19 Vaccine Coverage in U.S. Highest Among ≥65-Year-Olds

TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- COVID-19 vaccine coverage is 80.0 percent among those aged 65 years and older, while 34.0 percent of those aged 18 to 39 years report having received a COVID-19 vaccine, according to two studies published in the June 21 early-release issue of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.
Can gum disease predict your health? Correlations between our overall health & periodontal disease

Your mouth is the entrance to your body, so it’s no surprise that oral health is intimately related with your overall health. People suffering from gum disease or periodontal problems are more likely to face serious health complications. The most common cause of gum disease is not keeping up with your oral hygiene routine (brushing, flossing, regular dental cleanings and checkups). Ignoring oral hygiene can lead to the build-up of plaque which is a film-like substance consisting of harmful bacteria (this is the stuff you can scrape off your teeth with a fingernail if you don’t brush your teeth – yuck!). In turn, plaque can harden into a substance called calculus which can cause severe gum disease. Just like in any infection, your body will react against the bacteria and result in inflammation (swelling) of the gum tissues. You will see this if, for example your gums bleed easily or when flossing. The bacteria that collects in your gums makes its way to the bloodstream, which can damage the blood vessels and have an really negative affects on your brain, heart and other body parts over time.
1 in 3 Caregivers for Elderly May Be Untrained, Unscreened

THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A new report raises questions about the training and qualifications of many caregivers for the elderly across the United States. The study by the RAND Corporation, a nonprofit research organization, found that nearly a third of Americans who arranged for paid care of a frail elderly adult or person with dementia hired someone from outside of a regulated agency.
Too Many Older Americans Are Taking Daily Aspirin

TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Many older adults are still taking a daily baby aspirin to ward off first-time heart problems — despite guidelines that now discourage it, a new study finds. Researchers found that one-half to 62% of U.S. adults aged 70 and up were using low-dose...
Study links sleep apnea in children to increased risk of high blood pressure in teen years

Children with obstructive sleep apnea are nearly three times more likely to develop high blood pressure when they become teenagers than children who never experience sleep apnea, according to a new study funded by the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI), part of the National Institutes of Health. However, children whose sleep apnea improves as they grow into adolescence do not show an increased chance of having high blood pressure, which is a major risk factor for heart disease.
Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill

In a move that caught even supportive lawmakers by surprise, the Ohio House on Thursday quickly amended a sweeping, anti-vaccination provision into an unrelated piece of legislation and passed it. The legislation prohibits a public or private entity from: The House passed the legislation after more than 600,000 Americans — including more than 20,000 Ohioans […] The post Ohio House hurriedly passes anti-vaccination amendment into spending bill appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Heart Issues in Young COVID-19 Vaccine Recipients Rare, Usually Mild, Quickly Resolve

Group of health agencies says 'risks of being unvaccinated are far greater than any rare side effects from the vaccines'. THURSDAY, June 24, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- Following a special meeting of a vaccine advisory panel to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the heads of the CDC and many leading U.S. medical organizations came out in strong support of COVID-19 vaccinations for young Americans.
Long-Term Disparities in Respiratory Health Persist in the US

HealthDay News — Income- and education-based disparities in pulmonary health in the United States have persisted and potentially worsened during the past six decades, according to a study published online May 28 in JAMA Internal Medicine. Adam W. Gaffney, M.D., M.P.H., from Cambridge Health Alliance in Massachusetts, and colleagues used...
Health Fusion: Why treat obstructive sleep apnea? It makes heart disease worse

You may have heard that the American Heart Association (AHA) wants people to pay attention to obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), especially if they have heart disease or risk factors, such as high blood pressure. Well, I'm going to tell you about it too. It's important. The AHA put out a scientific statement in the journal, Circulation, because OSA can make heart disease symptoms worse.
Franciscan Health earns heart attack treatment award

Franciscan Health Olympia Fields has received the American College of Cardiology’s NCDR Chest Pain ̶ Myocardial Infarction Registry Platinum Performance Achievement Award for 2021. Franciscan Health is one of only 212 hospitals nationwide to receive the honor. The award recognizes Franciscan Health’s commitment and success in implementing a higher standard...
For men’s health, routine care is key

Men’s Health Month is a national observance to raise awareness about men’s health status. Routine care, like regular checkups and screenings, can catch minor problems before they can do harm. Everyone benefits from routine care, but this month remind the men in your life to get into the habit of regular screenings and checkups so they can live longer healthier lives.
FDA OKs First Oral Blood Thinning Medication for Children

TUESDAY, June 22, 2021 (HealthDay News) — The first oral blood thinning medication for children was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the agency announced Monday. Pradaxa (dabigatran etexilate) oral pellets were approved to treat children ages 3 months to 12 years with venous thromboembolism (VTE) directly after...
White Wine Nutrition Facts and Health Tips

White wine is arguably one of the most consumed alcoholic beverages in both Australia and all around the world. In fact, many people drink at least one glass of white wine every single day; not just because of the taste, but also for its therapeutic and health benefits. In this...