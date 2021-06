DETROIT – A pregnant woman was allegedly chased down the side of a Michigan highway and assaulted by her estranged boyfriend over the weekend. Gerrard Elihu Love, 30, of Detroit is charged with several felonies related to the incident in which he allegedly imprisoned and strangled his estranged girlfriend, a pregnant 22-year-old woman, also of Detroit, according to a news release from the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office. It is also suspected that he intended to crash a vehicle into a freeway wall with the victim inside.