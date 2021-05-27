Cancel
Detroit, MI

Detroit awarded $30 million from Choice Neighborhoods grant program, set to redevelop Corktown district

Motor City Metro
Motor City Metro
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A0EXH_0aDHgo4P00
(Jennifer Hamra/Unsplash)

By Ashanti Lee Seabron

(DETROIT) In a press conference on Wednesday, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan announced that a $30 million grant from the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development has been awarded to the City of Detroit to help bring 500 affordable housing units to the city's trendy Corktown district.

Per CBS Detroit, out of 20 applicants, Detroit was one of five cities chosen to receive the Choice Neighborhood grant.

On Wednesday, Duggan talked about the purpose of the grant program.

“The choice program was set up to take the old types of affordable housing projects we remember [in] Detroit, the Jeffries projects, the Brewster projects — where everyone of low income was put into one high rise together,” Duggan said.

Duggan also detailed who will be carrying out the redevelopment, and where they are going to begin.

“So we’ll have 120 units built by [American Community Developers] and that’s going to start this summer in what’s called left field, if you been around as long as I have you remember exactly what left field was when Tiger Stadium was there,” Duggan said.

