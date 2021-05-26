Cancel
Washington State

Mukilteo School District awarded state grant for energy efficiency

By Beacon Staff
mukilteobeacon.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Mukilteo School District has received a state grant of $39,300 for energy efficiency projects. Last week, the Washington State Department of Commerce announced nearly $4 million in grants to state and local government agencies for 17 energy efficiency projects that will deliver a projected reduction of more than 5 million kilowatt-hours of electricity annually – enough to power about 480 average homes annually.

