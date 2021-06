BRISTOL, Tenn. — One person died Wednesday when their vehicle crashed into South Holston Lake. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported that Shane Elswick, 18, of Abingdon, Virginia, was driving a Buick Lacrosse south on U.S. Highway 421 when it went off the right side of the road while negotiating a curve. The vehicle went down a steep embankment, overturned and came to a final rest on its top in the lake, the THP said.