What's it like being Quinn Ewers? Let him explain

By Chris Hummer
247Sports
247Sports
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEven from afar you notice the flow. Peeking out of the back of his helmet, Quinn Ewers’ shock-blond mullet bounces as he runs. He’s not alone. At the sprawling football facilities at Carroll Senior High School in Southlake, Texas, more than a few of Ewers’ teammates rock the same look. The color is the norm for the Dragons. Players in the program have bleached their hair blond for more than two decades in a sign of brotherhood and to honor the program’s former defensive coordinator Charlie Stalcup. Billy Ray Cyrus-style early-90s hairdos, however, are a recent addition.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio State#American Football#About Ray#Dragons#Mac#Panthers#Texas High School#Cartersville High School#Twitter#Unt#Texas Longhorns#Crazy#Dallas#Gosh Dang
