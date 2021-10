More than a year and a half after the arrival of COVID-19 forced the cancelation of the 2020 college basketball postseason, the fallout from relaxed eligibility rules due to the pandemic will finally be felt in the season ahead. With the pandemic lingering into the 2020-21 season, those who played last year could choose not to count the season against their four seasons of eligibility. That means 2021-22 rosters are dotted with so-called "super seniors," who were technically seniors last season but were eligible to return for another year of college basketball.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO