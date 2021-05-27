Cancel
Quinn Sullivan, Wide Awake (Mascot/Provogue)

By John Wirt
offbeat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdmired since his boyhood by Buddy Guy, Carlos Santana and Eric Clapton, 22-year-old Quinn Sullivan has grown into a complete artist. Modern though his music is, Sullivan retains his strong foundation in the blues and rock that inspire him. First known as a guitar prodigy, the Massachusetts-based singer, songwriter and...

