It's a disorder, but really what is 'IT'? | Darn Wright

By Chuck Wright
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDue to their symptoms and a long history of belittling labels, a WWII general slapped these infirmed soldiers. Those GIs, who were assaulted by their superior, belong to a long line of mentally ill individuals, who were christened by a list of disparaging descriptive words, such as operational exhaustion, mental illness, soldier's heart, shell-shock, battle fatigue, combat disorder, combat neurosis, delayed-stress syndrome, gutless, and yellow belly coward.

