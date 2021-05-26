It's a disorder, but really what is 'IT'? | Darn Wright
Due to their symptoms and a long history of belittling labels, a WWII general slapped these infirmed soldiers. Those GIs, who were assaulted by their superior, belong to a long line of mentally ill individuals, who were christened by a list of disparaging descriptive words, such as operational exhaustion, mental illness, soldier's heart, shell-shock, battle fatigue, combat disorder, combat neurosis, delayed-stress syndrome, gutless, and yellow belly coward.