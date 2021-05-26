Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

The persistence of comic vision | Chuck's World

By Chuck Sigars
mukilteobeacon.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYears ago, at one of the many lifetime achievement ceremonies for famous people of a certain age, Elaine May said something interesting about the honoree, her erstwhile comedy partner, Mike Nichols. "Mike knows," she said, "that American culture changes completely every three years." That line has been bouncing around my...

www.mukilteobeacon.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Nichols
Person
Elaine May
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Persistence#Celebrity Culture#Art#World Vision#Biography#Night Vision#World Culture#Wikipedia#Chuck#Modern American Comedy#American Culture#Lifetime Achievement#Live Comedy#Rich Detail#Famous People#Bulging Wikipedia Pages#Well Known Names#Sentiment#Niche People#Print
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiessolzyatthemovies.com

Mark Harris talks Mike Nichols: A Life

Mark Harris spoke with Solzy at the Movies about his new book, Mike Nichols: A Life, ahead of this weekend’s TCM Classic Film Festival. The TCM premiere of Nichols and May: Take Two will screen on late Saturday morning. The documentary will be followed by Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in the early afternoon. Both screenings will include a conversation with Mark Harris.
MoviesDeadline

TCM Classic Film Festival Joins With HBO Max For 2021 Virtual Edition; Will Premiere New Version Of The WORST Movie Of All Time (WATCH)

For the second year in a row the much-anticipated – by film nerds at least – TCM Classic Film Festival has been forced, due to Covid concerns, into a virtual format. The annual four day event, held in Hollywood at the TCL Chinese Theatre and other venues, was begun over a decade ago to serve as a live in-person version of what Turner Classic Movies does regularly on its own cable channel. The chance to see these movies once again, some specifically restored to their former glory to premiere at the fest, was irresistible for fans who travelled from all points in the United States and around the world to see the films on the big screen, and attend panels and Q&As with their filmmakers and stars. The worldwide Coronavirus pandemic has, hopefully for the last time, forced TCM to try and recreate the feel of the festival again this year on their own channel, and also throwing Warner Media’s sister service HBO Max into the mix as well.
MoviesPosted by
24/7 Wall St.

These Are Edward Norton’s Best and Worst Movies

Actor Edward Harrison Norton rose to fame playing an altar boy charged in the murder of an archbishop in the 1996 legal thriller “Primal Fear.” The portrayal earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Actor and won him a Golden Globe in the same category. After featuring in “The People vs. Larry Flynt” (1996) and […]
MoviesScreenrant.com

Harrison Ford Arrives In UK For Indiana Jones 5 Filming

Harrison Ford arrives in the UK for Indiana Jones 5 filming. Ford first became the globe-trotting adventurer known for his signature fedora and bullwhip in the 1981 classic Raiders of the Lost Ark. He later reprised the iconic role in 1984’s Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, 1989’s Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and 2008’s Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.
Musiccountryqueer.com

Andrew Sa’s Radiant Country Vision

The cover art for Cosmic Country Stars, queer country crooner Andrew Sa’s latest release, is positively radiant. Cartoonish horseshoes and cacti, rendered in technicolor oranges, greens, and yellows, enclose a cameo-style portrait of the Chicago-based actor and vocalist, clad in a stylized white stetson and bolo tie. A single, sparkling tear rolls down his left cheek. One could hardly imagine a more fitting image for this brief but delightful collection of covers, which finds Sa wrapping his signature woozy vocals around such classic tunes as Chris Isaak’s “Wicked Game” and the Everly Brother’s 1960 ballad, “Love Hurts.” Due out June 4, Country Queer was fortunate enough to get an advance listen to Cosmic Country Stars: Andrew Sa.
Moviesawardswatch.com

2021 Cannes: Jodie Foster to be honored during Opening Ceremony

Academy Award winning actress and director Jodie Foster will be the Guest of honour at the Opening Ceremony of the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, which will take place on the stage at the Palais des festivals on Tuesday July 6, and kick-off the 74th edition and led by the President of the Jury, Spike Lee.
Moviesgoldderby.com

Dan Stevens interview: ‘Solos’

“It’s very much a project that sprung out of the pandemic and the limitations on filming, but also thematically,” explains Dan Stevens about the science fiction anthology “Solos.” It asks “a lot of the questions that many people have been staring down during lockdown and during quarantine.” Created by David Weil for Amazon, the seven episodes feature esteemed actors giving monologues in isolated settings. Stevens continues in his exclusive interview with Gold Derby (watch the video above), “David clearly followed each one down the rabbit hole and birthed an episode from each one of those questions really.”
MoviesHollywood Reporter

Mary-Louise Parker

Mary-Louise Parker Joins Natalie Portman in HBO Movie ‘Days of Abandonment’. Mary-Louise Parker will star opposite Natalie Portman in HBO’s Days of Abandonment, which is in preproduction at the premium cable outlet. The movie is based on a novel by My Brilliant Friend…. The Best New York Theater of 2019.
MoviesScreenrant.com

Sebastian Siegel Interview: Grace and Grit

When Sebastian Siegel read the works of Ken Wilber, including his Theory of Consciousness, he felt his life altered greatly. But it was the philosopher's inspiring romance with wife Treya that resulted in a nearly decade-long journey to crafting the film Grace and Grit. This adaptation of the couple's journey...
Moviesbitchute.com

Rotha's Classic Film Club

CLOAK AND DAGGER (1946) CLOAK AND DAGGER is a spy film directed by Fritz LANG: starring GARY COOPER as an American scientist sent by the Office of Strategic Services to contact European scientists working on the German nuclear weapons program. Lilli PALMER plays a member of the Italian resistance movement who shelters and guides him. Inspired by actual events, Cloak and Dagger was first major "atomic power" melodrama of the postwar era. Gary Cooper stars as bookish physics professor Alvah Jesper, pressed into service by the OSS in the last months of WW2. Jasper is sent to Europe in search of Dr. Polda (Vladimir Sokoloff), an atomic scientist held captive by the Nazis. In Switzerland, Jesper quickly runs afoul of enemy spies who murder the only person to know Polda's whereabouts. Moving on to Italy, he links up with the partisans, falling in love with gorgeous resistance fighter Gina (Lilli Palmer). Adopting a disguise, Jesper finally locates Polda and spends the last few reels in a desperate dash to freedom. Screenwriters Albert Maltz and Ring Lardner Jr. had originally intended Cloak and Dagger as a warning to a complacent America. Director Fritz Lang recalled in later years that, as conceived and filmed, the ending was to have occured after Jesper and a group of Allied soldiers stumbled upon the ruins of a secret Nazi A-bomb factory, as well as evidence that the German scientists had fled to parts unknown with their atomic secrets intact. "It's day one of the Atomic Age", Jesper was to have noted ruefully, "And God help us if we think we can keep it a secret much longer." This lengthy coda was removed from the final release print, transforming a thought-provoking drama into a mere romantic thriller.
Movieskalw.org

Ginsberg's Karma

Allen Ginsberg’s wanderings through India in the 1960s still connects with us today, and a new film explores Ginsberg’s time there. Ram Devineni’s film “Ginsberg’s Karma” can be found here:
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Quentin Tarantino Has A Crazy Idea For A New Godzilla Movie

Quentin Tarantino is one of the most instantly recognizable filmmakers in the industry and a defining cinematic voice of the last three decades, which he’s accomplished almost entirely through telling original stories, a rarity in the modern era where the franchise is king and recognizable properties are typically found at the top of any studio’s to-do list.
EntertainmentComicBook

Lisey's Story Star Joan Allen on Embracing Catatonia for the Stephen King Adaptation

Over the course of literally hundreds of stories, author Stephen King has given audiences countless compelling characters, whether those be pure of intention or possibly having nefarious motivations. With Lisey's Story, a key component of its success is the dynamic between the titular character and her two sisters, but the trio isn't without their complications, as Amanda suffers from a variety of mental issues that often relegate her to a catatonic state. For the Apple TV+ adaptation of the story, this forced actor Joan Allen to not only depict the more engaging sequences between the characters, but also required her to almost completely check out of reality, as audiences see her transported to a mystical realm. Lisey's Story debuts on Apple TV+ on June 4th.
Theater & DancePosted by
TheWrap

When Will Scott Rudin’s Broadway Shows Reopen?

In the three weeks since New York Governor Andrew Cuomo allowed Broadway theaters to reopen, virtually all of the major stage hits have announced reopening dates for as early as August. What’s missing are shows — including big hits like “The Book of Mormon” and Aaron Sorkin’s “To Kill a Mockingbird” — that were produced by 17-time Tony winner Scott Rudin.
TV SeriesTVGuide.com

8 Shows Like The Handmaid's Tale You Should Watch If You Like The Handmaid's Tale

After a long wait, The Handmaid's Tale is back for Season 4, delivering more torment and rebellion under the patriarchy's watchful eye. The Hulu drama follows Handmaid-turned-enemy of the state June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss), whose quest to bring down the totalitarian Republic of Gilead keeps getting bloodier by the year. The Handmaid's Tale can be gripping, frustrating, and healing, sometimes all at the same time, but even when it's at its most brutal, it's hard to shake a sick fascination with where the story will go next.
Movies24newshd.tv

Jodie Foster to be guest of honour at Cannes

US actor-director Jodie Foster will be guest of honour at the Cannes Film Festival in July where she will be given an honorary Palme d'Or, the organisers said Wednesday. "Cannes is a festival to which I owe so much, it has completely changed my life," said Foster in the statement.
Moviesflickeringmyth.com

When Cinema and Television Collide: Acclaimed Directors on the Small Screen

Chris Connor on filmmakers venturing out onto the small screen…. As television has come more and more into its own in recent years, the gaps between what we might have seen exclusively on the big screen and less so on TV has become less apparent. Certainly big budget TV series feel more cinematic and can tell a story in a different way to that presented by a film. The changing dynamic can perhaps be reflected by marquee directors moving from one format to the other , with Barry Jenkins (Moonlight, If Beale Street Could Talk) the latest name to work on TV with his acclaimed Amazon series The Underground Railroad, adapting the equally well-received novel by Colson Whitehead which won its fair share of awards.