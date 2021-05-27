New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Volume 2 (Stony Plain)

Hegel thought that poetry was the highest form of art because it contained a flavor in the rhythm of the chosen words as well as a narrative in their content. On October 15th 2019 I was privileged to attend an evening that Nick Cave hosted at Walt Disney Hall that was part massive AA meeting, part performance. Much of the evening revolved around the untimely death of Mister Cave’s adolescent son and how he tried to make sense of it through his songs. Freud posited that we sublimate our frustration and anxiety into beautiful art, music and poetry and that is immediately what I thought of when I heard Steven Heighton’s stunning debut CD for the first time. I was intrigued by the ironically posited exasperation that was being transmuted into beautiful melodies. And I knew there was a deeper story that needed to be unearthed.