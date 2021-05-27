Cancel
New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers, Volume 2 (Stony Plain)

By Dan Willging
offbeat.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWait! There’s more from the New Moon Jelly Roll Freedom Rockers? Volume 1 released last September wasn’t just a one-time shot?. Yep, now there’s Volume 2, but don’t think of it as a sequel. It’s the second installment of the 2007 session where Charlie Musselwhite (harmonica), Jimbo Mathus (guitar), Alvin Youngblood Hart (guitar/mandolin), the late Jim Dickinson (piano), and sons, North Mississippi Allstars’ Luther (guitar) and Cody (drums) all broke bread together at the Dickinson’s Zebra Ranch. Obviously, the tape was rolling, but oddly the recording sat for more than a dozen years, only to be obscurely mentioned in interviews. Eventually, Stony Plain’s Holger Petersen caught wind of it and allowed it to see the light of day.

www.offbeat.com
