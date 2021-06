Die-hard Friends fans have been aching for more content for the longest time and, now, they have it in the form of HBO Max's Friends: The Reunion, which dropped this past week. The special was filled with plenty of fun moments and stories from the actors' time working on the iconic sitcom. While it was awesome to see the gang back together again for only the second time in 17 years, some people noticed that Matthew Perry, who played Chandler Bing, exhibited slurred speech during the special. Now, one of the producers of the show has responded to concerns regarding the actor's health.