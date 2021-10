DANVERS -- It was Senior Night at Cronin Stadium and after honoring 31 seniors it was time for St. John's Prep to get to work. The Eagles took charge right from the start, scoring on five of their first six possessions to build up a commanding 35-6 halftime lead over Haverhill and went on to win, 42-6. "This was men amongst boys," said Haverhill coach Tim O'Connor. "We're very, very young, but no excuses. Mentally and physically we have to get tougher, and the execution has to be better. We were a bit limited with four starters missing, but hopefully we'll get them back on Monday and start to put the pieces together."

HAVERHILL, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO