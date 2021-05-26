Letter to the Editor: Park should not be used for any commercial activity

You remember the Santa Rosa fire. 3,000 homes lost. There was a 550-acre fire a few days ago near Meridian Road. If a 70 mph wind had been blowing at that moment. In her presentation, September 2020, the city’s own homeless expert, Suzi Kochems said, “Solving homelessness is not a one-size fits all approach” and talked about “…nine project sites with potential of serving as sanctioned encampments and or safe parking locations.” Then in his presentation to the City Council, April 2021, Scott Kennelly, director of Butte County Public Health recommended “… Safe space car camping, supervised campgrounds and tiny homes…” In the Enterprise-Record, Modern Building Company’s Phil Strawn, referring to Chico, said “… it’s bad for a community to not have a balanced housing stock.”